The Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament, Anita Annet Among, officially flagged off Uganda’s parliamentary delegation set to represent the country in the 14th East African Inter-Parliamentary Games, scheduled to take place from December 6 to 17, 2024, in Mombasa, Kenya.

Dressed in yellow and black sportswear and holding the Ugandan flag high, Speaker Among, accompanied by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, urged the legislators to actively participate while keeping in mind the core objectives of fostering East African Community (EAC) integration through sports.

“Through sports, we can effectively champion the shared vision of a united and prosperous East Africa. The integration of the East African Community remains our primary focus as we participate in these games,” Speaker Among said during the flag-off ceremony.

Uganda’s delegation will compete across multiple disciplines, including golf, volleyball, netball, basketball, cricket, and football. Both male and female legislators will represent the nation as part of the broader initiative to strengthen ties among EAC member states through sportsmanship and cooperation.

The East African Inter-Parliamentary Games serve as a platform to deepen regional connections, showcasing unity and camaraderie among legislators from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Uganda heads into the competition with confidence, aiming to build on past successes and further solidify its reputation in the regional games.