Young rapper Fresh Kid completed his Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) on Thursday afternoon, expressing excitement about reaching this significant milestone. Signing out of Kampala Parents School, where he attended on a scholarship from the Ruparelia Foundation, he shared his joy at finishing primary school at one of the most prestigious institutions in Kampala.

In a cheerful statement, Fresh Kid said he was thrilled to have completed his exams and is looking forward to enjoying a well-deserved vacation. Reflecting on his hard work in preparing for the PLE, he didn’t forget to extend a warm invitation to his fans, especially his sponsor, businessman Sudhir Ruparelia, to join him for a celebration at his upcoming “Primary Leaving Party.”

The young rapper, who quickly rose to fame as a sensational talent, captured the attention of Rajiv Ruparelia’s wife, Naiya, who recognized his potential and recommended him for a scholarship through the Ruparelia Foundation. Chaired by Ugandan billionaire Sudhir Ruparelia, the foundation has been supporting talented children from various backgrounds. Last year, Sudhir also sponsored young musician Felista, who completed P7 and is now enrolled in secondary school.

Sudhir Ruparelia, a prominent businessman in Uganda, owns Kampala Parents School as part of his investment in education. His educational portfolio also includes Kampala International School Uganda (KISU) and Victoria University, highlighting his commitment to advancing quality education in the country.

As Fresh Kid embarks on the next chapter of his education, he continues to inspire young Ugandans, proving that with talent, dedication, and support, anything is possible.