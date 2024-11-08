In the current digital landscape, social media plays a crucial role in our daily lives, linking us with individuals across the globe.

As of July 2024, the global digital population report indicates there are 5.45 billion internet users, representing 67.7% of the world’s population. This statistic underscores the internet’s significance as a foundational element of contemporary information society, offering vast opportunities for both personal and professional development.

Yet, the influence of social media goes beyond mere connectivity; it shapes relationships, cultural dynamics, and social movements.

On October 13, 2022, President Yoweri Museveni enacted the Computer Misuse Act, which imposes severe penalties for sharing unwanted information online, including up to five years in prison or a fine of sh16 million.

This legislation also makes it illegal to use someone’s photos on social media without their explicit consent.

Additionally, it prohibits the dissemination of information that could demean or mock individuals or groups based on their identity, including children, without parental or guardian approval.

Following the President’s endorsement, recording someone’s voice or video without their consent, as well as unauthorized access to personal data, has been classified as a criminal act. This law, originally established in 2011, aims to bolster safety and security in an increasingly digital world. However, in Uganda, despite existing regulations like the Social Media Act and the Electronic Regulation Act, issues such as hate speech and inappropriate content continue to thrive.

As the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps (NSPC), our mission is to instill the values and principles of patriotism in the youth, nurturing responsible, disciplined, and resilient citizens who are devoted to Uganda.

However, this goal is hindered by the misuse of social media, which often disseminates harmful content that misrepresents our nation.

As stewards of our community, it is our responsibility to support and protect one another, especially in this digital era.

It is disheartening to see social media becoming a platform for negative influences that can distort the perspectives of young people.

Yet, as dedicated young patriots, we have the power to shift the narrative by promoting positivity and constructive dialogue online.

Let’s fill social media with encouraging messages, inspiring narratives, and educational resources that uplift individuals, families, and communities. By doing so, we can foster national pride and drive meaningful progress for Uganda.

Rather than contributing to negativity, let’s utilize social media to showcase our tourism, celebrate our rich cultural heritage, encourage entrepreneurship, and facilitate skill development and knowledge sharing.

I urge everyone to reject the spread of harmful or inappropriate content, including blackmail, cyberbullying, and divisive language while engaging online.

With our creativity and innovative spirit, we can transform social media into a tool for encouragement and knowledge exchange, ultimately contributing to the creation of a stronger nation.

The Bible emphasizes the importance of good deeds in 1 Timothy 6:18-19, urging individuals to engage in acts of kindness, be generous, and share willingly. By doing so, they are building a solid foundation for the future, allowing them to embrace a life that is truly fulfilling.

This message is particularly relevant for young people, guiding them towards a life rich in purpose and joy.

Additionally, 1 Corinthians 15:33 warns us, “Do not be misled; bad company corrupts good character.” It’s crucial to be aware of the influences in our lives and steer clear of toxic conversations that can tarnish our values.

Therefore young people it is your role to try by all means to sorround yourselves with positive influences,choose friends wisely and be mindful of the company you keep.

Hosea 4:6 states, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge; because you have rejected knowledge, I reject you from being a priest to me. And since you have forgotten the law of your God, I also will forget your children.”

I urge you young people to be conscious of the consequences of lack of knowledge can easily lead to destruction.

This highlights the necessity of surrounding ourselves with positive relationships that encourage growth and inspire a Godly character. Ultimately, the company we keep plays a significant role in shaping who we become.

The Writer is the Commissioner for National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps (NSPC), Office of the President Hellen Seku.