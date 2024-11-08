In a candid interview in Kampala, Akol emphasized that Zaake was seen standing and kicking after the altercation. This makes him question whether Zaake attacked after others confronted them, or whether he “faked” being more seriously injured than he actually was. “When you watch that video carefully, after the confrontation The man was standing and kicking. I wonder if he was beaten by others or if he misbehaved,” Akol said.

Akol also described a previous incident involving former MP Odonga Oto as saying, “When you attacked me, It’s like pushing an elephant and you won’t survive.” He went on to say that he was not looking for conflict. But he must defend himself if attacked.

Akol further explained that he will not apologize to Zaake, citing African cultural norms that require respect for elders. “I expect an apology from Zaake in an African atmosphere. When others sit down You have to show respect,” Akol said, adding that as the youngest MP, Zaake should apologize.

The Kilak North MP also criticized Speaker Anita Among for suspending him for three sessions. Stating that he was the real victim in the situation, he argued, “If it were me who was abusing someone in the house, you would say domestic misconduct. But I did not harm anyone.” I specifically appeal this suspension. That doesn’t make sense.”

Akol also promised to bring forward a movement for him to be returned to parliament to ensure designated seats are assigned to MPs, a practice in other legislative bodies. As he observed, for example, Nigeria, United Kingdom. and south africa “The seating arrangement gives MPs their name based on where they sit,” he said, suggesting that fixed seats could prevent further clashes.

Akol ultimately abandoned the idea of going to the hospital to check on Zaake, saying that the punches they exchanged shouldn’t have caused such serious injuries. “The punches we threw at Zake couldn’t get him to the hospital. After that, he kicked the air. It shows that he was beaten by others after that confrontation. Or was he acting,” Akol said. He also questioned the status of Zaake’s torn clothes: “In what specific circumstances did it happen?”