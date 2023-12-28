Witnesses are already calling it the spiritual spectacle of the decade as Phaneroo Ministries International (Phaneroo) primes for an unprecedented Night of Prayer at the Millennium Grounds in Lugogo, Kampala!

Behold, the countdown to spiritual transcendence has begun as Phaneroo orchestrates its grand Night of Prayer —a celestial journey commencing at 5 pm on the eve of December 31st, 2023, and culminating in the dawn of January 1st, 2024.

In the hallowed embrace of the Millennium Grounds, once known as the KCCA grounds, Phaneroo lays the ethereal tapestry for this momentous event—a sacred ode to the benevolence and providence bestowed by the Divine throughout the year past and a reverent invocation for the blessings that await in the cosmic tapestry of the year ahead.

This night, this celestial convergence of souls, transcends barriers of creed, status, and earthly divisions. It is a cosmic invitation extended to all—from the humblest seeker to the most eminent sage—to join in a symphony of worship and prayer, birthing the new year under the divine gaze.

Amidst the celestial resonance, an air charged with anticipation swirls, promising celestial spectacles—miracles, signs, and wonders that echo the very essence of divinity.

For it is the nature of the Divine to exude boundless love through healing the infirm, granting sight to the sightless, restoring hearing to the deaf, aligning souls with their celestial destinies, liberating from afflictions, and rekindling the flames of fractured relationships.

A cosmic congregation of tens of thousands shall converge, transcending borders and oceans to unite beneath the celestial banner.

A cosmic symposium awaits, drawing fervent seekers not only from Uganda but spanning the globe—Kenya, Tanzania, the United States, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Canada, Rwanda, South Sudan, Malawi, Northern Ireland, and beyond—a universal fellowship bound by faith and devotion.

But fret not, cosmic voyagers, for even if the physical journey eludes, the spiritual odyssey remains accessible.

Manifest Television becomes the conduit, channeling the celestial frequencies through Star Times (channel 241), GO TV (channel 819), and Free to Air (channel 19).

The ethereal vibrations resonate across the digital cosmos, streaming through the Phaneroo YouTube channel, the sanctified portals of Facebook, and the transcendent waves of Phaneroo radio, accessible via the ministry’s website.

Led by the luminary Apostle Grace Lubega, Phaneroo emerges as a pulsating, transformative force, illuminating paths toward individual metamorphosis, national revival, and the cosmic redemption envisioned through the divine word.

Prepare, mortals, for an epoch-shattering encounter! The Night of Prayer at Millennium Grounds—a celestial symphony that shall etch itself into the annals of spiritual history, uniting souls across realms and forging pathways toward divine communion!