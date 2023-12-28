The tranquil Rwakitura country hosted a watershed encounter between Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Sudanese renegade General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, affectionately known as Hemedti, charting a course towards terminating Sudan’s protracted strife.

A highly feared combatant, Gen Dagalo heads the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a powerful paramilitary group which in April 2023, declared war against the Sudaneses Armed Forces (SAF) led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, sparking off a full-scale civil war.

From the heart of Kampala emerged a statement echoing the discussion held at Rwakitura, divulging Hemedti’s discourse with President Museveni. The dialogue delved into the recent Sudanese developments, shedding light on the consequential plight faced by the Sudanese populace.

Hemedti’s arrival in Uganda heralded talks not merely of discourse but of envisioning a blueprint to negotiate cessation of hostilities, forging a path to rebuild a rejuvenated Sudan.

His commitment resonated with the extraordinary assembly of IGAD heads of state and government in Djibouti on December 9, 2023—a testament mirrored in his unwavering commitment.

Close sources divulged Hemedti’s plea for the attendance of IGAD leaders at the direct meeting, diverging from its initial configuration, originally intended for the President of Djibouti and the IGAD Chair.

In his address, he fortified his resolve, affirming the tireless implementation of his pledged initiatives. The crux of his purpose echoed: to cease the war, assuage the Sudanese agony, and resurrect the country’s security and equilibrium.

President Museveni, in a succinct missive on X, confirmed the rendezvous with Hemedti, disclosing, “I welcomed Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the former Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, to my country home in Rwakitura. During our meeting, he briefed me on the current situation in Sudan,”Mr Museveni posted on his X, former Twitter, handle.

Gen Daglo said his team still adheres to the outcomes of the IGAD Presidents’ summit held in Djibouti, and that his side will continue to implement what they committed to in order to end the war, relieve the suffering of the Sudanese people, and restore security and stability in Sudan.

“I provided His Excellency President Museveni with a detailed explanation about the reasons for the outbreak of the war, which was ignited by the remnants with the help of their leaders in the armed forces and the parties that obstruct the solution and support the continuation of the war. I also presented our vision to negotiate, stop the war, and build the Sudanese state on new, just foundations,” Said Gen. Dagalo.

The anticipated face-to-face summit slated for Djibouti’s stage on December 28th has veered its course, embarking on a veiled trajectory toward January—an undisclosed date shrouded in diplomatic mystique, awaiting the confluence of pivotal minds and intentions.