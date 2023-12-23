As the countdown to festive season draws closer, the jingle of salaries landing in employees’ accounts signals the festive cheer. While Uganda stands adorned as a stunning gem, replete with natural beauty that transcends imagination, why confine the experience to mere words or visual tales? This season, seize the opportunity to delve into the heart of the ‘Pearl of Africa’ and unravel its wonders firsthand. on.

Here is your guide to remarkable places you can visit, to explore Uganda’s riches—a chance to immerse yourself in the nation’s allure and uncover its captivating essence during this joyous season.

1.Kabira Country Club

As the festive season approaches, the quest for the perfect retreat intensifies, and look no further than Kabira Country Club, a haven nestled in the heart of Kampala in Bukoto neighborhood, offering an unrivaled experience for those seeking a blend of luxury, entertainment, and relaxation. At Kabira, culinary excellence reigns supreme, especially at The Pub. Beyond being a mere dining venue, it’s a culinary odyssey, an exploration of diverse flavors and cuisines that transcend boundaries.

Whether it’s the comforting embrace of breakfast, the savory indulgence of lunch, the serene interlude of afternoon tea, or the sophisticated elegance of dinner, The Pub’s gastronomic tapestry promises an unforgettable feast for your taste buds. From buffet spreads showcasing global cuisines to exquisite menu offerings, every dish is crafted as a symphony of taste and texture, inviting you to indulge in a culinary extravaganza.

For those seeking an active escape, Kabira Country Club offers a plethora of activities. The gym here is more than just a fitness center; it’s a sanctuary that acknowledges the uniqueness of every individual. From sophisticated equipment to personalized training guided by expert instructors, Kabira ensures that your fitness journey is as diverse as your aspirations. The half Olympic-sized pool, glass-backed squash courts, clay tennis courts, basketball court, and football pitch are a testament to the club’s commitment to providing a holistic experience that caters to varied interests.

Beyond the delightful activities, Kabira Country Club weaves an ambiance of tranquility and joy. Gentle music dances in the air, creating a soothing backdrop for conversations and laughter. The serene outdoor spaces overlooking the pool and courtyard offer a perfect escape for informal gatherings, allowing guests to bask in the beauty of nature while relishing delicious meals.

As the festive air envelops the country, Kabira Country Club transforms into a vibrant hub of celebrations. It’s not just about indulging in luxurious amenities; it’s about embracing the spirit of togetherness, laughter, and joy.

2.Speke Resort Munyonyo

In a thrilling turn of events, Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort has emerged as an unexpected luminary in perpetual hosting of monumental events, stunning everyone with its prowess. Previously known as Speke Resort, this bastion of recreation soared into prominence after magnificently orchestrating the CHOGM conference back in 2007. The recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between its owner, Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, and the Ugandan government further solidifies its standing, paving the way for the hosting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit, scheduled for January next year.

Nestled amidst the serene beauty of its lakeside location, this once-hidden gem has swiftly ascended to prominence, captivating event organizers and attendees alike with its unparalleled charm and grandeur. Its strategic location, as lauded by veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda, coupled with its connectivity to Entebbe International Airport via a modern expressway, has made it a selfless choice for event organizers, sparing them the woes of city traffic jams and crater-like potholes during the arrival of international guests, especially heads of state.

Renowned for its unmatched amenities, impeccable service, and picturesque surroundings, this exclusive resort has etched its name as the go-to choice for those seeking celebration in opulence and sophistication.

Boasting multiple world-class venues accommodating both large-scale extravaganzas and intimate affairs, the resort’s versatility sets it apart. Its dedicated event planning team meticulously tailors each occasion to the client’s vision, leaving no detail overlooked and every desire met with finesse.

Beyond its exceptional event facilities, Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort indulges guests with a myriad of first-class amenities. From sumptuous spa treatments to gastronomic dining experiences, attendees revel in a seamless blend of relaxation and entertainment during their stay.

3.Kampala Speke Hotel

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Kampala, opposite the Sheraton Gardens, lies Speke Hotel 1996 Ltd – a historic haven offering an amalgamation of tradition and modernity. This iconic establishment boasts three distinctive restaurants, conference facilities, and sits a mere 0.6 miles away from the Uganda Golf Club.

Step into your sanctuary within this revered hotel, where each room welcomes you with essential comforts. Expect a TV, air conditioning, and a cozy seating area, complemented by satellite channels that ensure your entertainment needs are met.

Dive into a culinary journey at Speke Hotel, where the Rock Garden Cafe tantalizes taste buds with a daily à la carte menu featuring both Continental and African dishes. For aficionados of Indian cuisine, the Khyber Pass Restaurant awaits, promising an authentic culinary adventure. Not forgetting the pizzeria and a bar stocked to cater to every palate. Evenings here come alive with selected days offering entertainment to enhance your stay.

4.Speke Apartments

Located in the posh suburb of Wampewo overlooking the city with scenic views of Kampala, Speke Apartments is 5 minutes away from the Central Business District and just 200 metres from Centenary Park. The property offers an outdoor pool and BBQ area. Free WiFi and parking is offered to guests.

The accommodation is fitted with a dining area and a seating area with a satellite flat-screen TV. There is also a kitchen, equipped with an oven and microwave. A toaster and kettle are also featured. Every unit features a private bathroom with slippers and free toiletries. Towels are available.

Speke Apartments offers room service and also includes a spa centre offering massage treatments. The property features a sauna and laundry facilities.

5.Nature’s Green Beach Resort – Kaazi.

Where Magic Meets Affordability for a Perfect Christmas Getaway！

Tucked away in a serene lakeside haven, Nature’s Green Beach Resort in Kaazi is an enchanting, eco-friendly escape adorned with the symphony of tweeting birds amidst lush trees. As the festive season beckons, this hidden gem emerges as the ultimate haven for an idyllic family Christmas holiday in Uganda, offering unbeatably affordable rates without compromising on luxury.

The resort’s pièce de résistance? A secluded private beach exclusively reserved for residents, where the shimmering waters beckon for sun-kissed days of leisure. But that’s just the beginning.

From spacious gardens inviting leisurely strolls to a myriad of entertaining options, Nature’s Green Beach Resort curates an unforgettable holiday experience. Delight in thrilling indoor and beach games, ensuring laughter and joy for all ages. For the little ones, a playground awaits, promising endless hours of fun.

As dusk descends, the resort transforms into a vibrant haven of entertainment. Gather around big-screen TVs showcasing ESPN channels, perfect for cozy family nights. And what’s a Christmas without the warmth of a bonfire, casting its glow under the starry Ugandan skies, fostering camaraderie and festive cheer?

The evenings bloom with music serenading the common areas, be it the local bars or the world-class restaurants. Taste buds are treated to a culinary fiesta with a buffet-style array of both African flavors and international cuisine, ensuring every palate is appeased.

Not to be missed are the Friday night tea dance parties, an exquisite rendezvous under the twinkling stars, inviting guests to revel in the magic of Ugandan nights.

Conveniently situated in Kaazi Busabala, mere minutes away from Munyonyo Resort and a swift 25-minute drive via the Southern Bypass Expressway to Entebbe Airport, Nature’s Green Beach Resort presents itself as an accessible yet secluded retreat, ready to weave unforgettable Christmas memories for families seeking the perfect blend of magic, affordability, and luxury.

6.Lake side Escape- Mukono.

This hospitality marvel in Mukono district boasts splendid vistas of Lake Victoria from its remarkable property. Positioned along the shores of this majestic lake, it stands out as Uganda’s premier family-friendly lakeside resort. The Christmas experience at Lakeside Escape promises an abundance of enjoyment, offering entertaining activities, delectable dining, movie nights, refreshing swimming pools, and a variety of engaging indoor and outdoor games. Accessing Lakeside Escape is made convenient with the option of a boat ride from KK Beach Ggaba, complemented by the resort’s complimentary shuttle service. Alternatively, guests can drive through Mukono following the provided directions to reach this delightful haven.

7.Mweya Safari Lodge – Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Nestled in the southern expanse of Queen Elizabeth National Park, Mweya Safari Lodge invites guests to revel in a unique Christmas experience. Poised on a peninsula that gazes upon the picturesque Kazinga Channel and Lake Edward, the lodge is ensconced by lush hills cloaked in ancient rainforests and sweeping grassland savannahs. Indulge in the allure of game drives, tranquil boat cruises, captivating birdwatching, enthralling chimpanzee tracking, and enlightening cultural walks. Mweya Safari Lodge seamlessly blends the wonders of nature with luxurious comforts, offering cozy accommodations, delectable cuisine, and African-inspired decor, promising an unforgettable Christmas amidst the splendor of Queen Elizabeth National Park.

8.Malaki Eco Lodge Uganda- Kitende.

Nestled in Kitende, a stone’s throw away from Kampala and Entebbe, Malaki Eco Lodge emerges as an exquisite hidden gem. This sanctuary offers a blissful retreat, allowing guests to bask in the purest essence of nature. Renowned for its breathtaking scenery, Malakai Eco Lodge has graced the screens of numerous music videos, showcasing its stunning backdrop. As Christmas unfolds, this haven transforms into an oasis of delight, presenting an array of kids’ games, indoor entertainment, and sumptuous meals to elevate the festive spirit. Furthermore, the lodge’s snug rooms cocoon guests in comfort, adding an extra layer of warmth to this already special Christmas experience.

9.Elephant Plains Lodge- Queen Elizabeth National Park.

At Elephant Plains Lodge, Christmas heralds a time for unrestrained joy and entertainment. This luxurious lodge crafts an unforgettable family-friendly experience destined to etch cherished memories for years to come. Gaze upon sprawling panoramic vistas that extend over vast grasslands, promising an awe-inspiring spectacle. Nestled beside Kikorongo Lake, where the expansive plains meet crystalline waters, the lodge presents a haven where tranquility meets natural wonders. Keep your eyes peeled, as it’s not uncommon for majestic elephants to frequent these waters in search of a refreshing drink, adding an extraordinary touch to your Christmas experience.

10.Para Safari Lodge

Nestled near the Nile River, Paraa Safari Lodge stands as an ideal haven for those seeking a memorable Christmas holiday in Uganda. Perched in an elevated position, it treats guests to breathtaking vistas encompassing the meandering Nile River, the lush savannah woodlands of Paraa Safari Lodge, Murchison Falls National Park.

Providing opulent accommodations and top-notch amenities, including a generously sized swimming pool, the lodge offers a refreshing respite from the balmy conditions of Murchison Falls National Park. Imagine unwinding in the pool’s soothing waters after a morning spent on a thrilling game drive—a truly extraordinary experience. Moreover, indulge in some of the finest African cuisine that Uganda has to offer, completing the sensory journey offered by Paraa Safari Lodge

11.River Nile Cruise- Jinja

Embark on an unparalleled Christmas adventure by setting sail on the majestic Nile River, Africa’s longest waterway. Traverse its currents and behold captivating vistas of breathtaking scenery, verdant greenery, and awe-inspiring sunsets that paint the sky in hues of gold and crimson.

Explore the charming cities nestled along its banks, such as Jinja and Kampala, immersing yourself in the allure of Uganda’s magnificent riverside treasures. Cruise through a tapestry of natural wonders that adorn the Nile’s banks, weaving an enchanting tale of beauty and splendor during this festive season.

12. Kigambira Safari Lodge

Kigambira Safari Lodge gets its name from Lake Kigambira, one of the five lakes found within Lake Mburo National Park. The lake is in clear view and within walking distance of the facility. The uniqueness of the facility is its architectural design that blends the African and modern building styles. The roofs are grass thatched, typical of traditional African building styles.

A true five-star lodge, 12 independent cottages or bandas with a capacity to accommodate 20 guests. But the real passion here is in the food. Chefs turns the fruits of his land into exciting breakfasts and memorable three-course feasts, all ready to be walked off on a morning game drive within the Park.