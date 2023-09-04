By Sarah Nabakooza

Osinach Egbu commonly known as Sinach, the internationally acclaimed gospel artist known for her chart-topping hits and inspirational lyrics is set to grace Uganda for a highly-anticipated live concert. The event, scheduled for this weekend at the Lugogo Hockey grounds, has already generated significant buzz across the country.

With an illustrious career spanning over two decades, Sinach has captured the hearts of millions worldwide with her powerful and uplifting songs. Her timeless classics like “Way Maker,” “I Know Who I Am,” and “The Name of Jesus” have become anthems in churches and gatherings across the globe, touching souls and spreading the message of faith and hope.

Sinach’s music transcends borders, cultures, and languages, making her a beloved figure in Uganda and around the world. Her coming to Uganda represents not just a musical performance but a spiritual journey for many. Fans are expected to come together in unity, celebrating their shared faith and love for Sinach’s music.

In a recent video, Sinach expressed her excitement about performing in Uganda.

“The concert will also feature a lineup of talented Ugandan gospel artists who will warm up the stage for her, ensuring that the audience is in the right frame of mind for an unforgettable musical experience,” one of the organisers said.

Tickets for the Sinach Live in Concert event have been selling out quickly, with fans eager to secure their spot in this extraordinary night of worship and celebration.