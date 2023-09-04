Uthman Mubarak Mugisha, the dynamic flagbearer of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) in the hotly contested Hoima LC5 chairmanship by-election, has ignited a fervent promise of unparalleled service delivery to the cherished residents of Hoima District.

In a compelling address to the media, Uthman, who recently clinched the NRM ticket with an impressive 53.4% victory, unveiled his visionary message to the eager ears of the Hoima community.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to the people of Hoima for placing their trust in me as the flag bearer for the Hoima district LC5 chairperson race. I earnestly urge all NRM leaders and supporters in Hoima district to set aside their differences and unite in a concerted effort to ensure that our political party secures victory in this election, delivering unparalleled service to the citizens of Hoima district,” Uthman asserted.

“I pledge to selflessly serve the people of Hoima, prioritizing your interests and requests as my primary focus, with God as my guiding force,” he added.

His impassioned plea transcends political lines, as he urged all NRM supporters to set aside their political and ideological divergences and unite for the betterment of Hoima’s people.

The resounding triumph at the NRM party primaries speaks volumes of Uthman Mubarak’s popularity, as he triumphed with an impressive 53.4%, leaving his closest rival, the renowned Vincent Muhumuza, also known as Savanna, trailing behind at 42%.

John Kwemara garnered a modest 3.4%, while the others remained at a meager 0%. These results, declared by none other than the esteemed head of the NRM Electoral Commission, Dr. Tanga Odoi, have set the stage for a thrilling showdown as Uthman Mubarak embarks on a journey to redefine and elevate the standards of public service delivery in Hoima district.

Heated campaign trail

Last Thursday, the independent electoral commission concluded the nomination process for the Hoima district chairperson by-election at Kitoba Sub-county headquarters.

The election date is set for September 14th. There were five candidates who were duly nominated to compete for the district chairperson position, which became vacant on March 17th after the unfortunate passing of Kadiri Kirungi in a grisly road accident on the Kampala-Hoima highway at Mataagi Village, Bukomero Town Council in Kiboga District.

Ms. Merab Kasande, the Hoima District Returning Officer, reported that out of the eight individuals who picked nomination papers, only five were successfully nominated.

Two of the eight, Mr. John Kwemara (who placed third in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries) and Mr. Michael Byakagaba (an Independent candidate), did not appear for the nomination.

Additionally, Ms. Suzan Atuhura’s nomination was canceled due to her failure to submit all the required documents on time, and the electoral officials couldn’t verify the documents presented before the nomination deadline at 5 pm.

Ms. Kasande mentioned that the five nominated candidates began their campaigns last Friday, and these campaigns will continue until September 12th. She encouraged all candidates to adhere to a coordinated campaign schedule.

The nominated candidates comprise Mr. Patrick Musinguzi from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Mr. Uthuman Mugisha Mubarak from NRM, and Mr. Moses Aguuda from the National Unity Platform (NUP).

The independent candidates in the race are Mr. Vincent Muhumuza and Mr. Lenox Mugume.

Notably, Mr. Mugisha, who is the son of the late former LC5 chairperson Kirungi, emerged victorious in the NRM party primaries held on August 28th, securing 11,318 votes and defeating five other contenders.

His closest rival, Mr. Muhumuza, received 8,897 votes. However, Mr. Muhumuza, who also serves as the Hoima District NRM vice-chairman, has chosen to run as an independent candidate, citing numerous irregularities in the party primaries.

These five candidates will be seeking the votes of the 100,396 registered voters in the district, with the election set to occur in 173 designated polling stations throughout the district.

After the conclusion of the nomination process last week, prominent NRM party members in Hoima have commenced campaign efforts to secure the required support for their candidate, Uthman, to achieve victory.

Mr. Moses Kigongo, the NRM national vice-chairman, leads the NRM campaign team, receiving support from Mr. Tanga Odoi, the NRM electoral commission chairman, and Mr. Amlan Tumusiime, the RDC for Kikube District, among other key party leaders.