Friday was a wonderful and memorable day for the Ugandan Hip Hop Awards 2023 (UGHHA) as Hip Hop stars showcased their talents.

The event which was sponsored by Hennessy and Club Pilsener was held at Motiv, Bugolobi on Friday 23rd June 2023 where winners and legendary Hip Hop stars put up a wonderful and magnetic performance.

The UGHHA is an annual Hip-hop awards ceremony that is dedicated to providing a fair platform for all Ugandan Hip-hop acts, through an awards show that showcases the past, present, and future of the genre in Uganda.

Hennessy is one of the big names in Cognac, which is a brand produced exclusively in the French region of Cognac. Available in various expressions of different ages.

Hennessy came in this edition of the Ugandan Hip Hop Awards, as a gesture of support to the HipHop fraternity and the Ugandan entertainment industry since it supports the Hip Hop fraternity globally and in Africa, and has gone ahead to do the same in Uganda.

“As we celebrate HipHop, we would like to communicate to the public that; Hennessy is now in Uganda and our participation at this year’s Ugandan HipHop awards is an intentional gesture that we support HipHop as well as the Ugandan entertainment industry.” David Kakonge – CEO, Black Showmans Beverages Limited.

Nisha from Hennessy informed Watchdog Uganda that supporting Hip Hop is one of Hennessy’s goals and they are willing to stand with the Hip Hop fraternity in Uganda.

“We are here to support the industry, get to know the artists in the field and be part of the growth of the industry. Hip Hop in Uganda is very interesting because it has all of the underground elements which are not in the mainstream and it’s very organic because of that, it sounds very unique and it’s a Ugandan sound. They are using the local language which we are willing to support,” she said.

She added that Hip Hop in Uganda itself has a lot of potential and with the support of Hennessy, Hip Hop artists will shine.

Joel Galla Nile Breweries Brand Manager Club and Premiums added that supporting Ugandan music especially Hip Hop is the right move to do to see that young talents are brought into mainstream music to compete internationally.

Meanwhile, among the winners was Fik Fameica emerged as Male Rapper of the Year. Yala MC scooped the Female Rapper of the Year award. Song of the Year – ‘Welcome To Ug’ by THE MITH.

Here is the list

Album of the Year – ‘Kampala Boy’ by Flex D’Paper

Song of the Year – ‘Welcome To Ug’ by THE MITH

Female Rapper of the Year – Yala Mc

Male Rapper of the Year – Fik Fameica

Central Rapper of the Year – Kracbone (‘FIRE’ ft. Santana Karma, Sliq Teq, Play01, Jhay Efekt, Roman Jazzy & LS Andre)

Northern Rapper of The Year – Timcence (‘Unthinkable’)

Western Rapper of the Year – Eshata Lookhassle (‘Kiga Flow’)

Eastern Rapper of the Year -AJ Stylz (That’s Who We Are)

Collaboration of the Year – Flex D’paper (‘Cheptegei’ ft. Navio Fik Fameica, Mozelo Kidz)

Inspirational song of the year – ‘Taasa Omuwala’ by 207

Lyricist of the Year – ‘Diet Coke’ cover by The Hommie

African Act of the Year – Nasty C

Sweet 16 (Verse of the Year) – ‘Quit The Game’ by Timcence

Video Of the Year – ‘Welcome To Ug’ Remix by The Mith

Mixtape of The Year – ‘Ghost In The Machine’ by Ghost Lord

Producer of the Year – Baru

Rap Fusion of the Year – ‘Ebyange’ by Lukas Blacc ft Kohen Jaycee

Rookie of the Year – Kizzy Rulez

DJ of the Year – DJ Victor256

Media Personality of the Year – Frank Ntambi

Lifetime Achievement Award – Babaluku

Hip Hop Give Back Award – A Few Good Friends