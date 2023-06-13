Renowned NTV local news anchor and Mwasuze Mutya show Faridah Nakazibwe has joined the Buganda Royal Regatta Committee as Vice Chairperson deputizing Eng Ben Misaga.

This prestigious appointment allows her to serve her king, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, and contribute to the promotion of sports and cultural heritage.

The announcement, made by Owek Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu, highlights Nakazibwe’s exceptional capabilities in the media industry.

As Vice Chairperson, Nakazibwe will play a pivotal role in elevating the Buganda Royal Regatta to new heights. Her influential position in the media landscape and extensive communication skills will create awareness and engage the public. Nakazibwe’s addition to the committee brings fresh perspectives and expands the regatta’s reach, attracting a wider audience.

With Nakazibwe’s vibrant energy and renowned presence, the Buganda Royal Regatta is set for an exciting journey. Her expertise will help secure valuable partnerships and sponsorships, ensuring the regatta’s growth and prosperity. The Buganda Kingdom eagerly anticipates Nakazibwe’s remarkable impact in her new role.

Her fans are already celebrating her appointment as the vice Chairperson of the Buganda Royal Regatta Committee. Her addition to the committee promises to enhance the regatta’s popularity, attract new audiences, and secure valuable partnerships. The Buganda Kingdom eagerly looks forward to the positive contributions Nakazibwe will make as she serves her king and elevates the regatta to new heights.