Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu, the Minister for Youth, Sports, and Recreation, has unveiled a committee tasked with overseeing the Buganda Royal Regatta for the next three years.

This dedicated team of experts is committed to strategically promoting the regatta while preserving its cultural significance.

The committee lineup is a formidable blend of professionals from various fields, ensuring a comprehensive approach to managing the Buganda Royal Regatta.

Eng. Ben Misaga, renowned for his remarkable contributions, assumes the role of chairman, leading the committee towards success. Deputized by Faridah Nakazibwe, an esteemed journalist and television personality, as the vice chairperson. Together, they form a dynamic leadership duo, poised to guide the committee.

Maurice Mukiibi, a communication strategist who also works with BBS Terefayina, brings his expertise to handle communications for the regatta. Angel Nambooze, with her experience in marketing and sponsorship, aims to attract valuable partnerships to support the regatta’s growth. Mr. Ronnie Mutebi, leveraging his financial acumen, will ensure sound financial management for the committee’s endeavors.

Mrs. Batenga Nakissozi, a seasoned expert in technical matters, will oversee the technical aspects of the regatta, ensuring smooth operations and adherence to safety standards. Miss Olivia Akulo will serve as the administrative secretary, providing essential organizational support to keep the committee running efficiently. Mr. Robert Lwanga will be responsible for technical and event coordination, utilizing his experience to orchestrate successful regatta experiences.

The committee is further bolstered by the inclusion of legal expert Mr. Derick Kavuma and administrative secretary Miss Patricia Najjemba, who will contribute their skills and expertise to the regatta’s success.

Chairman Eng. Ben Misaga, speaking on behalf of the committee, expressed utmost confidence in the team’s capabilities and their unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding results. The committee recognizes the need for a well-defined strategic plan that will guide their actions over the next three years.

The committee’s first order of business will be the development of a comprehensive strategic plan. This plan will serve as a roadmap, outlining clear goals, objectives, and initiatives to be pursued. By setting precise targets and identifying key strategies, the committee aims to steer the Buganda Royal Regatta towards sustained growth, increased participation, and enhanced profitability.

With the appointment of this dynamic committee, led by Eng. Ben Misaga and Faridah Nakazibwe, the Buganda Royal Regatta is poised for remarkable success. The combination of expertise, dedication, and a strategic approach promises to elevate the regatta to new heights. As the committee embarks on their journey, they are well-positioned to showcase the regatta’s beauty while leveraging its cultural significance to create a profitable and sustainable sporting event. The Buganda Kingdom eagerly anticipates the positive impact this committee will make in promoting the regatta, preserving its heritage, and nurturing the development of sports and recreation for the youth in the region.