Lucky’s Groove, a fitness program is set to return on May 7 at the MTN Arena after a halt brought by the Covid-19 pandemic. The groove will see physical fitness and wellness enthusiasts take part in the exciting experience that allows them to have fun while working out at the same time.

The brains behind Lucky’s Groove Back, Ms Lucky Mbabazi thanked people and partners saying the journey leading to all the seasons would not have been possible without them.

“Thank you. We had planned to have the fourth edition in 2020 but COVID happened a month before that and we all know how that went, we are very excited to be back, bigger and better,” she said.

Ms Mbabazi explained that the fourth edition is also a celebration of what people survived during the last couple of years.

“I am just here to encourage, inspire and motivate everyone to live positively by taking charge of their own wellbeing through simple physical exercises. I look forward to seeing you all on Sunday at the MTN Arena. I encourage everyone to keep time in order not to miss out on the many helpful sessions we have prepared for you.”

This fourth edition that will kick off at 8am will be headlined by renowned instructors Robert Ddamulira and Peter Fog of Robbie Fitness for aerobics, Gerry Opoka of Soul fitness for Zumba and Janat Tuffgal for Strength exercises.

Revellers will have to part with Shs 20,000 for this edition that will be running under the theme ‘aeromba’, which is basically a fusion of aerobics and Zumba but will have instructors in yoga among others. The groove is sponsored by AquaFina, C-Care (IHK) as first aid providers. Capital Radio Uganda, Forever Media, and EMD Events.

Background

The first edition of Lucky’s Groove Back was held on March 9 2019 at the KCCA Stadium in Lugogo and it was well received by people as evidenced by the big turn up. It featured aerobics, Zumba, yoga sessions and attracted participants from all ages and from different spectrums.

Lucky’s Groove Back 2 was held on May 4 2019 at Legends Rugby Club; this edition was themed around self-defense and Uganda Police instructors, who are experts in self-defense were part of the sessions.

Season 3 went down on September 7, 2019 at the MTN Arena under the theme of corporate networking. It also featured a kickboxing session conducted by the country’s best kickboxers Golola Moses and Patricia Apolot.

The 4th edition was initially scheduled for 4th April 2020 at MTN Arena Lugogo, unfortunately the COVID-19 pandemic struck at that time and it was called off.