The territorial police in Rukiga district registered two incidents of landslides that killed three people.

The first incident was in Noozi village, Noozi parish Rwamucucu sub county where Asaph Mubangizi 23 years old and Natuhire Deniz female juvenile aged 8 months of the same family died therein after many hours of raining.

It’s alleged that on Tuesday evening around 2pm, the deceased and other family members went to bed, till around midnight when mudslides came from the hills and hit the house where they were sleeping killing the two and a one Eunice Abenomugisha a wife to the deceased survived and was rescued by the neighbors after making a serious alarm and was rushed to Mparo health centre IV for treatment.

The second incident was in Kashererwa cell Bucucundura parish Kashambya sub county where Akasasira Jasper a 33 year old woman died of the same heavy down pour. It’s reported that at around 3am, the house was swept off by mudslide leaving the deceased dead and other 3 of his children survived and were rescued by the residents.

According to the Kigezi subregion Police spokesperson Elly Maate, the locals gathered and removed all the bodies which had been covered by mud on Wednesday morning.

Maate added that the three survivors were taken to Kashambya Healthy centre 111 for medical attention.

Both scenes were visited and documented by police.