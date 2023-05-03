Two people were registered dead as a result of landslides in Rwamahono village Ikamiro parish Muko Sub county Rubanda district, in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Twikyirize Jenina aged 36 and her daughter one Persivia Vastine aged 7.

It’s alleged that during the heavy rain pour, at around 4am , the dwelling house of the deceased’s family collapsed on them.

There were five occupants in the house at the time, and the three Kyabanza Nora,Tumuramye Hope and Atuheire Dorcus were injured and immediately rushed to Muko Health Center III for medical attention and are steadily recovering.

According to Elly Maate,the Kigezi region police spokesperson, the deceased and her daughter were buried by the rubble and killed in the process.

He revealed that the scene was visited by a team of police officers and bodies were retrieved from the collapsed house and handed to the relatives for burial.