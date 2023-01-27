The Ugandan social media community is still in deep shock following the news of the death of one of TikTok’s big wigs- Ms Asia Namirembe.

Asia died on Thursday following a brief stomach complication.

A source in Asia’s family revealed that their deceased loved one started complaining of acute stomach pain before she was rushed to a nearby clinic in Kawempe on Wednesday.

She was, however, rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital upon recommendation from the Doctors at the Kawempe private medical facility following a period of consistent vomiting that caused her to get dehydrated.

At the time of being admitted to Mulago, her condition had rapidly deteriorated prompting her admission to the Hospital’s Intensive care unit.

Asia who was attended to by her mother continued weakening until Thursday when she was pronounced dead.

The news has since thrown the TikTok family in shock with many taking to their accounts to mourn the fallen star as one of the platform’s biggest legends that will dearly be missed.

Asia became an over night celebrityin 2021, thanks to Video sharing application-TikTok.

She was later joined by another famous figure on the application called Charles who she reportedly fell in love and even held a private wedding that took the country by storm.