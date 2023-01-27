The male candidates who sat for the Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) in 2022 have outperformed their female counterparts. This is according to the Uganda National Examinations Board Executive Director, Mr. Dan Odongo.

The results were released by the Minister of Education and Sports, Hon. Janet Museveni on Friday at State House, Nakasero on Friday.

During the ceremony, Mr. Odongo revealed that girls performed better in English subject while the boys performed better in the remaining three subjects – Social Studies, Mathematics and Science.

He said 60,070 males passed in division 1 as compared to 54,547 females who passed in the same division.

At least 172,827 males passed in division 2 as compared to the 184,972 females who passed in the same division.

On the other hand, 68,272 and 43,794 males passed in Divisions 3 and 4 respectively whereas 78,311 and 51,908 females passed in Divisions 3 and 4 respectively.

Further, 45,309 and 51,800 males and females respectively failed.

“In 2022, analysis by gender shows that 400,100 (48.1%) boys were registered compared to 432,554 (51.9%) girls, indicating that more girls than boys completed the Primary Education cycle. This has been the trend in the last

six years,” Mr. Odongo said.

“Overall, therefore, more pupils qualify to join the post-primary institutions than the previous year.”