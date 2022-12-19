The Federation of Motorsports Clubs of Uganda (FMU) recognized Ruparelia Group of Companies for its tireless support towards the development of motorsport industry in the country.

Owned by Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, the Ruparelia Group was recognized at FMU Annual Season Awards 2022 that took place at Kabira Country Club on Friday, December 16th.

During the awards night, several motocross, autocross, Enduro, and national rally champions from 2019 to 2022 were awarded, and among the premium sponsors who walked with special awards was the Ruparelia Group, recognised for its unending support to the rally championships across the country over the years.

The Ruparelia Group was recognised for its companies; the Speke Group of Hotels, the Ruparelia Foundation and the Kabira Country Club, for always supporting the FMU rally championships and other motorcross events.

Other FMU Sponsors recognised on the night included; Lato Milk, MoIL, Uganda Lodges, Dunlop Tyres, Mountain Dew, among others.

“These awards have come a bit late given the challenges the federation has faced before arising from Covid and many more. But we are thankful that we managed to organize this big event and award all our champions,” said the FMU president Dipu Ruparelia.

In other award categories for the night, the Katende and Blick brothers, Filbert Muwonge, Gift Sebuguzi, Sharifah Kateete, Kylan Wekesa racked up the most awards for their achievements in their respective motocross classes since 2019.

While Godfrey Nsereko (2019), Ibrahim Lubega (2020/21), and 2022 winner Oscar Ntambi were crowned two-wheel drive champions.

Ibrahim Lubega also received his 2019 Clubman Rally Championship award sharing the stage with Muhammed Bwete who is the reigning champion in the category.

Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba ended their wait to be confirmed as the 2019 National Rally Champions.