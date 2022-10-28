UK – based Ugandan entrepreneur, Ms. Emolyne Ramlov in close collaboration with her family have made a surprise donation to a charity Hospital in Jinja city Eastern Uganda, with a fully equipped ambulance.

This was during a fundraising dinner held yesterday evening at Protea Hotel in Kampala which was tailored under the theme “Make a difference, save a life”.

It was greatly embraced by a vast number of high profile individuals from government circles, civil society, private sector, the academia, the financial sector and the media, whose attendance was vital in addressing matters of concern.

The charity health facility known as Whisper’s Magical Children Hospital happens to be a venture for which Ms. Emolyne is a good will ambassador.

The surprise ambulance will aid the facility in its emergency services as they continue to provide exceptional health care services to vulnerable families in Jinja and the metropolitan areas.

Ms. Emolyne handed over a cheque worth USD 730,000 to Ms. Veronica Cejpkova, who is the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the healthcare facility, in addition to USD 6,000 towards the servicing and the maintenance of the ambulance.

She revealed that as a mother of four young children, she understands the dread a mother suffers when her child falls ill, and that the health and well-being of any community is vital in furthering the development of any society. She also urged all stakeholders to work together and assist the vulnerable.

Ms Emolyne also greatly applauded the tremendous work done by Ms. Cejpkova and her team to make vulnerable children in Jinja realize the importance of life on planet earth, and called upon all stakeholders to give them a helping hand.

“I know how much Veronica and her team have been working hard to ensure that vulnerable families of the Jinja community receive affordable medical care in an environment filled with love,” Ms. Emolyne said.

She expressed her satisfaction with efforts put up by Veronica with her team, and asserted that it has been her long time vision to offer them a helping hand. She also indicated that the donation will strengthen their resolve to bring beauty to the lives of the vulnerable children in Jinja district.

Dr. Jessica Nsungwa Sabiiti, the commissioner-Department of Reproductive and Child health represented the health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng as the chief guest during the fundraising event.

She applauded Ms. Emolyne’s generous donation and also made direct appeals to the Jinja City business community and Uganda in general to adopt philanthropic attitudes, which will bring about close collaboration between government and citizens to improve service delivery in the country.

“I am very pleased to see a driven and successful Uganda businesswoman in the diaspora come home to help her fellow Ugandans. We saw our country come together during the height of the Covid-19 Pandemic and it is that spirit we appeal to on this occasion to generously donate to establishments such as Whisper’s Hospital, who we as a Ministry recognize as an entity doing alot with very little,” remarked Dr. Jessica.

She also revealed the readiness of the Health Ministry to continue supporting such initiatives, adding that the sickle cells disease is on the rise in Uganda, but with Whisper’s Hospital free sickle cell clinic, the facility is able to provide all medication required including carrying out blood tests, due to generous support from their donors.

Also present at the function was the deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC) for Jinja South Mr. Mike Ssegawa, who made a contribution of UGX. 500,000 to the noble cause and also appreciated efforts by Ms. Veronica of ensuring a healthy population, which vital for the growth of any modern society like Jinja city.

“Allow me to join you to thank Veronica and her team at Whisper’s…..and the testimonies from this wonderful lady who identified Whisper’s from afar and became a partner, and indeed Dr. Jessica, who was in for a workshop and became a friend of Whisper’s, and I believe Whisper whispers into its friends ears and they become friends forever. I really want to thank you so much the team at Whisper’s for the services you are rendering to our city jinja city,” said Mr. Ssegawa.

Other significant contributors include; Stanbic Bank Uganda, that donated UGX. 5,000,000 to the noble cause through Mr. Kenneth Agutamba, who happens to be the head of corporate communications for this financial institution.

The surprise ambulance donation was a right step in the right direction, owing to the fact that they have been trying for over three years to acquire an ambulance.

About Whisper’s Magical Children Hospital

Whisper’s Magical Children’s Hospital and Maternity, Jinja is a charity Hospital operated by the Union for Childcare, Outreach and Education, a Ugandan registered Non-Governmental Organization (NGO).

Whisper’s Hospital provides first-class medical care for children up to 13 years of age and is the first of its kind in Uganda. Since its inception in 2016, the facility has been providing services such as; transfusions, sonography, laparotomy surgery and defibrillation. Whisper’s relies entirely on donor funds and support to provide the much- needed services to the under served communities of Jinja.

About Emolyne Cosmetics

Emolyne Cosmetics is a British beauty brand founded by Ugandan-born businesswoman and Philanthropist, Emolyne Ramlov in May 2020. Emolyne is a good will ambassador for Whisper’s Magical Children’s Hospital. The Emolyne brand is empowered by the belief that beauty is for everyone, celebrating every ethnicity, gender, age, lifestyle. The Emolyne edit of lipsticks, lip liners and nail lacquers is available in 30 matching colors, as well the newly launched lip glosses currently available in 6 bestselling shades.