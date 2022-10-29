Forex trading is a thrilling and potentially lucrative endeavour. The opportunities which the vast and volatile Forex market provide have resulted in a surge of Forex trading in Kenya.

For beginner traders, the most crucial first step is finding a reputable Forex broker that provides competitive, user-friendly trading conditions.

In this article, we list the 5 best Forex brokers that provide beginner traders in Kenya with excellent trading and conditions, and which are all regulated by the CMA.

Pepperstone

Overview

When traders in Kenya utilize the standard account that is provided by Pepperstone, they have the option to take advantage of some of the most competitive spreads without additional account fees, making it one of the best Forex brokers in Kenya.

This trading account is suitable for use with the MetaTrader 4 as well as the MetaTrader 5 trading platforms.

Pros and Cons

Pros No minimum deposit Low trading fees for forex No added costs for withdrawals or deposits Cons Limited number of instruments No additional research tools



Features

Feature Information Regulation FCA, ASIC Minimum deposit from AUD200 Average spread from 0.4 pips Commissions from ‎$3.76 commission per lot per trade Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None Maximum Leverage 1:500 Bonuses None Customer Support 24/5



Exness

Overview

Traders in Kenya who use the platform offered by Exness have access to a wide range of assets, including cryptocurrencies, commodities, and other currencies, making it another one of the best ECN Forex brokers.

Exness provides a high level of regulatory supervision, which, in conjunction with the company’s user-friendly and productive trading environment, helps traders of varying degrees of expertise to cultivate a sense of confidence.

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS Well-regulated Tight spreads Over 130 currency pairs



Features

Feature Information Regulation CySEC, FCA Minimum deposit from $1 Average spread from 1.3 pips Commissions from 3 USD and 10 USD per 1 lot for CFDs Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None Maximum Leverage 1:2000 Bonuses Standard +10% Bonus Programme Customer Support 24/5 – multilingual



FXPesa

Overview

The foreign exchange (Forex) and contract for difference (CFD) brokerage firm known as FXPesa is widely regarded as one of the most successful Forex brokers in Kenya.

This particular broker provides customers with access to a comprehensive selection of financial instruments, some of which are FX pairs, indices, commodities, and stocks.

Pros and Cons

Pros MetaTrader 4 available Proprietary trading platform available Good selection of trading assets Cons Not the tightest spreads in the industry



Features

Feature Information Regulation CMA Minimum deposit from $5 Average spread from 1.4 pips Commissions from None Deposit/Withdrawal Fees 1% on e-wallets Maximum Leverage 1:400 Bonuses 30% deposit bonus Customer Support 24/5



Scope Markets

Overview

Scope Markets is a global broker dealing in contract for difference (CFD) and foreign exchange (Forex) that is licensed by numerous authorities and subject to stringent oversight.

The broker offers a wide variety of financial solutions to both retail and institutional clients. Leveraged derivatives and spot equities are two examples of such instruments.

Pros and Cons

Pros MetaTrader 5 available Excellent educational resources Well-regulated Cons Demo account not currently available



Features

Feature Information Regulation CMA, CySEC, FSCA Minimum deposit from $500 Average spread from 0.9 pips Commissions from Variable Deposit/Withdrawal Fees $35 per withdrawal Maximum Leverage 1:30 retail/1:100 professional Bonuses None Customer Support 24/5



FXTM

Overview

FXTM is one of the best Forex brokers in Kenya, and it is used by many novice Kenyan retail traders.

FXTM has numerous advantages, including a Micro Account with a low minimum deposit, a fantastic copy trading platform, a wide variety of training tools in both video and text format, and much more.

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS Superb customer service Inactivity and withdrawal fees High maximum leverage Limited product portfolio Great educational tools



Features

Feature Information Regulation CySEC, FCA, FSCA Minimum deposit from $100 Average spread from 0.9 pips Commissions from No commission Deposit/Withdrawal Fees $3 Maximum Leverage 1:500 on average Bonuses $300 Trading Bonus Customer Support 24/5



