Media Personality, Sir Grace Mwesigwa, has been named by Whispers Magical International School of Nursing Excellence as its official brand ambassador.

The Institution has said the signing of the agreement with the famous talkshow host is informed by the brand’s desire to enhance clients engagement and endear more students to join the Nursing school.

The unveiling was staged at the Whispers Magical International School of Nursing Excellence in Jinja in a press conference.

Whispers Magical International School of Nursing Excellence choice of Grace Mwesigwa as the face of the brand brings to bear connecting similarities between their target audience and acceptance, with both brands serving mass markets.

Whispers is now running a hospital and a nursing school all situated in the heart of Jinja City. Sir Grace Mwesigwa on the other hand moderates popular Talkshows on 89Smart FM and NBS Radio, rolling out candid debates on political social and economic issues which people people relate with.

Grace Mwesigwa unveiled as Whispers Magical international school of Nursing Excellence’s Brand Ambassador also expressed his profound joy to walk the journey with Whispers. He stated that this is more than a mere partnership; it is a relationship that would bring Development and creating more professional Nurses to our audiences.

“I look forward to the great things we will do together in the days ahead,” he said.

“We are delighted to have Sir Grace Mwesigwa in the Whispers family at this time. The choice of Sir Grace Mwesigwa as the face of our brand is based on the many factors, his passion for Development and changing lives of the people, professionalism made us spot him as the best person to work with. Mwesigwa has concern for his community, Whispers Magical international school of Nursing Excellence is here to revolutionarise the Nursing course,” said Veronika Cejpkova CEO Whispers’ Magical international school of Nursing Excellence.

“We are excited to work with Sir Grace Mwesigwa and have him as our brand ambassador, he actually mirrors the integrity and professionalism that we steadfastly follow at Whispers,” Said William Katuramu Human Resource Manager

Dr. Offong Emem Nursing school Coordinator invited parents to bring their sons and daughters to Whisper Magical international school of Nursing Excellence and he also revealed that school shall train students using local and international curriculars. “They will sit for UK exams in addition to Ugandan exams” said the school Coordinator.

Whispers Magical International School of Nursing Excellence has started with a Diploma in General Nursing which is given to those who Excelled at A’ level for direct entry and extension for those with certificates. The Institution is located at plot 32 Madhivan Jinja.