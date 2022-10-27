In a move to implement the Presidential directive on wetland protection, the Kagadi Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr. Benjamin Tumusiime together with Police on over the weekend conducted an operation to control massive destruction of natural resource in the district.

The operation led to the arrest and detention of two farmers.

The suspects are Harerimaana Barnabas aged 31, and his worker. Others culprits who are still at large include, Hassan Irumba and Richard Kasungwa.

They have been encroaching and destroying Nyakamira wetland, a main tributary of river Nkusi. The said swamp is bordering Kyenzige and Kamuroza sub-counties in Kitema village in Kagadi district and it all covers sub-counties of Kyenzige, Kamuroza, and Kyanaisoke.

The Suspects cleared Nyakamira wetland and planted Rice, maize, beans, eucalyptus and sugarcane, destroying approximately 40 hectares of it.

On February 6th 2022, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni issued a directive ordering all leaders to sensitize communities to vacate wetlands.

Kagadi District has since conducted various sensitization meetings focusing on conservation of wetlands mostly involving local leaders at all levels, who in turn organize communal based meetings.

Mr. Tumusiime told this publication that they are arresting encroachers that have turned a deaf ear following sensitization campaigns that have been conducted requesting them to vacate but all in vain.

He says it is everyone’s responsibility to protect wetlands including the community, and leaders at all levels because climate change affects everyone.

The Commissioner also blamed some local leaders for allowing people to cultivate in the wetlands.

“Wetland encroachment brings short term and long term adverse effects such as drought that eventually leads to famine, drainage of water sources such as wells which is a basic need in homes, physical confrontation between man and wild life after finishing off habitats, ” Mr. Tumusiime added.

The suspects will be taken to court and face charges to serve as an example to the rest of the community for working against environmental act under National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA).

The Act also empowers districts to manage wetlands within their jurisdictions and ensure that their boundaries are clearly demarcated so that even as water levels and wetland vegetation recede, the communities are clear on where the boundaries lie.

Detective corporal Agonza Fagas, the District Environment enforcement police officer says they had earlier organized engagement meeting with locals especially those who are using wetlands illegally to voluntarily vacate before facing law.

Agonza further threatened to punish whoever is found red-handed destroying wetlands thus urging residents of Kagadi to take care and also report any one encroaching on these swamps.

One of the suspects Mr. Barnabas Harerimaana explained that it wasn’t his intention to encroach on wetlands, asserting that he was looking for survival.

Local leaders of Kyenzige and Kamuroza sub-counties commended the Deputy RDC for putting in efforts to save wetlands admitting that this is the only way to avoid long term effects that Ugandans are due to face mostly climate change.

The leaders further promised to work hand in hand and cooperate with government so that Nyakamira wetland is fully restored.

The environment restoration enforcement team promised that operations are to continue across all wetlands, evicting and arresting the culprits of environmental degradation.

Kagadi District has been grappling with climate change which ha recently brought shortage of agricultural produce and food in many families especially during last season.

The officials have promised to continue with the operation traversing through all areas in implementing president Museveni’s directive.