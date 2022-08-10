Mobile penetration is still on the rise in Africa, and thanks to the increased availability of solid internet connections, more and more people are jumping on the mobile gambling trends. If you too are interested in trying your luck with one of the mobile casinos available out there, here are the five most important points you should consider in order to find a secure and reliable platform.

Device Compatibility

Firstly, you should make sure that you picked a mobile casino that supports the type of device you own, whether it’s a tablet or a smartphone. The majority of today’s platforms work both on iOS and Android, but it can still happen that you come across casino apps that are only available for one or the other. Another way to play is to skip the app download and access the platform from your browser, and in that case, you need to make sure that the browser you use is compatible with the software used by the casino. If you stick to some of the most commonly used browsers, everything should function smoothly, but exceptions might occur. For example, some operators use the latest technologies that often run extremely slowly on older devices.

Reputation

One of the best ways to make sure you’ve selected a reputable online platform that will keep your personal and financial information safe is to check out trustworthy review sites. Such websites will give you all relevant information about the platform’s reputation, licensing, user experience, a variety of casino games, and all the other factors that will help you make the right choice. Nowadays, you can easily find amazing sources that list the top mobile casinos in South Africa, or in any other part of the world. This way you will find your way to licensed websites that offer fair gameplay, skipping all the fraudulent ones.

Game Selection

Mobile casinos usually offer fewer game titles than the ones used on desktops, and the reason behind that is the fact that software developers must work hard to adapt each game to the new format, which, of course, takes time, and some titles can’t even be modified to work properly on mobile devices. Before you pick a specific app or platform, think about the games you are most interested in. Whether it’s slots, table games, or something completely different, you should make sure that the casino you choose supports your top categories. Also, check out the names of software providers listed on the website and try to focus on the platforms partnered with the top developers like Microgaming, NetEnt, and others.

Bonuses and Promotions

All players love the freebies offered by online gambling sites, and there is no reason you should miss out on attractive rewards while playing on your mobile device. Luckily, most mobile platforms welcome new account holders with attractive packages that can include anything from bonus cash to free spins and no deposit bonuses. Also, the majority of operators do their best to keep the existing members engaged by treating them with a variety of daily, weekly, and monthly promotions, and some even have loyalty and VIP programs in place. Making use of freebies can significantly increase your bankroll, optimize payouts, and allow you to try out new titles without spending your own money. However, before you rush to claim a reward, always go through the wagering requirements listed by the operator. That way you be aware of the terms behind the promotion, and you will know exactly what to expect.

Payment Options

Being able to use your smartphone to make deposits and withdrawals is another important factor to consider. If you end up with an operator that will force you to use a computer to make transactions, it will ruin the overall user experience. However, the majority of popular payment methods are now available on mobile devices and they are also implemented into the systems of the top operators. The best mobile casinos usually offer a range of options such as credit cards, PayPal, Neteller, Paysafecard, Skrill, or Interac. Moreover, you can also look for payment apps like Google Pay and Apple Pay which employ additional security measures like fingerprint and facial recognition. Before you create an account with an operator, take a few moments to check whether the platform supports your preferred method of payment, and save yourself the trouble of any inconvenience when the time comes to withdraw the money.

Mobile gambling has grown tremendously in recent years, and thanks to the boost in the availability of mobile devices and the internet, African players are also part of the hype. Now that you’ve read about the top features of trustworthy operators, the information will help you navigate through a large number of mobile casinos and spot the one that will meet your requirements in the best possible way.