If you are a football fan and closely follow one or more soccer championships, you have probably noticed that in some rounds the underdogs synchronously defeat their opponents. Odds on the underdogs might be 5.00, 7.00, or even 12.00. After these rounds, you can’t help but wonder if you missed such a great opportunity to make money. All you had to do was to bet on all of the outsiders and then get your winnings.

The tour takes place after the national team games

Since the top teams have stronger players, they have many more international teams than the teams on the outside.

During the pause caused by the national team games, most of the players of the leading clubs continue to play, while most of the players of the outsiders get rest and gain strength. This will surely affect the physical readiness of the teams for the match. It is not always after such a significant level change of opponents, that a player can find the motivation to play against a weaker opponent.

Objective Factors

At the beginning of the season or after the winter offseason many teams are often in sub-optimal shape. Some teams reach their peak form at the start of the season, while others pick their best form in the first half of the season. Although the underdogs are inferior to the leaders in their level of play, they can draw or even win if they are in good shape.

Sometimes in one round, you can see several interesting derbies at once, and in derbies, as you know, the result can be anything and it almost does not depend on the level of teams.

For example, in England in one round you see three pairs of these teams:

Manchester United – Manchester City. Arsenal – Chelsea Everton – Liverpool.

The home teams are all underdogs in these games, but since they are playing their irreconcilable opponents, sensations could well happen. Another objective factor that could lead to losing points for the leaders is the weather.

Underdog motivation

Tours with mass victories of outsiders often occur at the end of the season, when the latter need to win at all costs and stay in the top division. Of course, bookmakers are well aware of this, so the odds on underdogs, in this case, will be slightly lower than usual.

Conclusion

In every tournament at least 2-4 rounds per season are sensational. You can play with this strategy in a long run. Find those tournaments, where already for 5-7 rounds mass sensation did not happen and systematically bet on outsiders, but again, all of the above factors must be considered.

FAQ

Are the underdogs always the wrong horse to back on?

No, as a matter of fact, if you know the information about the team and conduct a decent analysis, you will know what underdog can make an upset in a particular outing.

What factors should you rely on when betting on an underdog?

There’s a whole raft of factors to rely on when betting on undergods. H2H matches, referee, field condition, and last but not least, a current streak of a team.

How to beat a bookmaker?

You need to look for and notice things in sports that other players don’t pay attention to. Tactical schemes and style of play are paramount — hence, after an in-depth analysis, you can get a stable income from betting.