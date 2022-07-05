The Katikkiro of Buganda Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga has commended dfcu Bank for its continued support and commitment to ridding Uganda of the scourge of HIV/AIDS by supporting the annual Kabaka Birthday run.

Held over the weekend, the 2022 Kabaka birthday run attracted over 80,000 runners at Mengo with thousands more participating in different regions across the country. It was held under the theme “Men against AIDS to Save the Girl Child”, to encourage men to spearhead the fight against HIV/AIDS through regular testing, commitment to treatment, and actively preventing new infections.

The run was flagged off by the Kabaka of Buganda, His Majesty, Ronald Mwenda Mutebi II, who is also the UNAIDS-appointed Africa Goodwill Ambassador.

“We are very grateful to dfcu Bank for continuing to support the Kabaka Birthday run. We have had you as a partner every year since 2019 and we hope to continue these collaborative efforts to stop the spread of HIV/AIDS,” remarked Owek. Mayiga during his tour of the dfcu Bank hospitality tent.

In 2019, dfcu Bank signed a partnership agreement with the Buganda Kingdom to sponsor the annual Kabaka Birthday run event for three-years.

According to dfcu Bank CEO Mathias Katamba, the Kabaka Birthday Run activity is in line with the bank’s Corporate Social Investment intervention area of maternal and child health, in the context of HIV/AIDs.

“We are honoured to sponsor such a prestigious activity with a cause so dear to Ugandans in their different communities across the country. The long-term wellbeing and uplifting of communities through testing and treatment of HIV/AIDs patients to ensure that no more contractions happen is a key priority for dfcu Bank. While there has been significant progress in the reduction of new infections, we commit our support to ensure that we eliminate HIV/AIDS,” he noted.