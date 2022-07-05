The Police at Kasangati are investigating a murder and attempted murder of two children which occurred on Sunday the 3rd 07 2022 at Namavundu village Kasangati town council in Wakiso district.

It is alleged that on the fateful day, Nakakande Stevia a 23-year-old housewife and resident of the same area sent out her two children Nantongo Annet 8 (deceased) and Nakiboneka Sumaya to buy a book.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says, the children however did not return home, until Monday 4/7/2022 at around 4pm , when Nakiboneka was found with serious wounds, prompting a search for her sister.

“Unfortunately, Nantongo was recovered dead. Police visited the scene and conveyed the body to city mortuary Mulago, while Nakiboneka was taken to Mulago hospital in critical condition,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Police have embarked on investigations and have since arrested a suspect identified as Mubatizi John with the help of a canine that led us to his premises from the crime scene where the children were found.”

Owoyesigyire added that the statements recorded are attributing the murder of the girl to ritual practice purposes.

” The suspect will be interrogated and more details about this heinous act will be provided in due course.In the meantime, parents should be mindful of the movements that their children make and always caution them against advances from strangers.”