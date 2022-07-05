Sino-Uganda Mbale Industrial Park in the Eastern part of Uganda is to create 15,000 employment opportunities for the surrounding population upon its completion.

The Industrial park was commissioned in 2018 by President Yoweri Museveni and has achieved strong support both from the government of China and Uganda,attracting different manufacturers to invest and boost the growing economic development of the area.

According to the Deputy General Manager of the park, Mr Frank Liu, the project has so far attracted over 27 investors,some are already taking part in manufacturing various items.

Mr Liu said currently the 27 investors at different levels of development are at site putting up infrastructure for manufacturing and out of those about 12 are operational employing 2, 000 workers in the various manufacturing sectors.

“We are not only focusing on manufacturing but also offer opportunities in skills and vocation training for the youth in our technology and manufacturing production to enable the young generation to take over some of the positions in the competitive labour force,”said Mr Liu.

Mr Liu made the remarks during the Presidential Chief Executive Officers Forum, a private sector led by the Coordinator Ms Irene Birungi Mugisha which was assessing the progress,employment and investment opportunities that would be available for the local people in being part of the manufacturing sector.

“Our main purpose of visiting this industrial park in particular is to assess how the activities and services here can be marketed for Ugandans to benefit more by taking part in the manufacturing sector,”said Ms Birungi.

Sino-Uganda Mbale Industrial Park focuses on agricultural products processing,metallurgy and building materials ,machinery manufacturing,daily necessities like clothes and textile ,electronic gadget, pharmaceutical and chemical industries.

Some of the products being assembled and manufactured at Sino-Uganda Mbale Industrial Park already on the market include LED bulbs,solar panels ,electric kettles ,Grace mattresses, play mats,bed covers ,bed sheets ,socks,baby diapers,sole tapes,woolen blankets,woofers ,assembled flat Televisions,washing detergents,electric cables among others.