The official sponsors of the Club Dome Petrok and Club Pilsener have revealed that Nigerian star Adekunle Gold alongside South African dancer, rapper and songwriter Costa Titch will headline the forthcoming Club Dome.

Club Dome concert is to take place on July 16th at the Lugogo Cricket Oval. The concert will take place for the first time after a two-year lockdown induced Covid19 outbreak that caused the closure of all concerts across the country.

While addressing journalists on Friday at the International University of East Africa (IUEA) Campus in Kansanga, Ms Ronah Kemigisha, the Business Development Manager Petrok, said that the partnership to sponsor the concert is part of their Corporate Social Responsibility – CSR project “Youth Alive” which aims at empowering the youth through entertainment.

“We launched the Youth Alive project to empower the youth in Uganda through entertainment. We sponsor the youth to do entertainment activities like music videos, audios among others. As a company, we are more interested in investing back into the economy through sectors like entertainment to help the youth who are unemployed and we believe that bringing a huge act like Adekunle Gold partnering with Club Dome is a great way to bring an awesome experience to the people in Kampala,” she said.

Nile Breweries Manager Club and Premiums Joel Galla also added that all is set to have the first-ever club Dome concert after the Covid-19 outbreak. “Club Dome will take place for the first time after a two-year lockdown and will be headlined by Nigerian star Adekunle Gold alongside South African dancer, rapper and songwriter Costa Titch. Adekunle Gold is an incredibly talented Nigerian artist and the hottest act right now. We are thrilled to be part of this concert happening on July 16th at the Lugogo Cricket Oval, said Mr Galla.

Play Entertainment Co. is to handle all the artists’ bookings for the concert and finalize the booking of Adekunle Gold and Costa Titch was also named among the sponsors for the Adekunle Gold Concert (in collaboration with Petrok).

Among the other sponsors unveiled on Friday included; the International University of East Africa – IUEA which hosted the press conference. And revealed that very soon they will be launching the first entertainment faculty in East Africa.

Corporate car dealers – Mighty Rides have also been unveiled as the official logistics partners for the Club Dome. Mighty Rides will provide cars that will transport the entourage of the artists during their stay in the country.

Other sponsors for the event include Radio City, Party Culture, Roke Telecom, and Hulivo.

Meanwhile, Petrok is an Oil and Gas services company dedicated to reducing their clients’ risks by providing Manpower Supply and Development for the Oil and Gas sector.