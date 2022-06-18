The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among on Friday urged government and United Nations (UN) officials , to ensure that the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) reach the most marginalized and vulnerable communities in Uganda.

While delivering her speech on the final day of the Uganda Sustainable Development Goals conference held at Serena Hotel, the Bukedea District Woman Member of Parliament revealed that implementing SDGs inclusively will enable the country to register the desired goals.

“There should also be credible and timely information about the people and communities left behind so they can be better targeted by Government development programs, laws and policies and appropriate attention. I, therefore, urge you participants in this conference that as we deliberate on key models to accelerate the SDGs, let us also make an effort to map and identify those communities that have been left behind so that we can better serve them,” she said.

In line with the sub-theme of the role of Parliament in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, Among noted the inclusion of SDCs in rural areas will greatly impact on such communities.

She further reassured Parliament’s commitment to oversee and ensure accountability for the efficient and effective delivery of expenditures, laws and programs which have a direct effect on the people.

“Parliament has a critical role as a powerful domestic accountability mechanism. Parliamentarians establish an accountability-enabling environment through the enactment of laws, but also have direct responsibilities for ensuring accountability through their own oversight efforts. In doing this, parliament ensures that government programs and the SDGs aspirations reach and make sense to the common person,” she said.

Among’s argument was also welcomed by the Minister for General Duties in the Office of Prime Minister Justine Kasule Lumumba who lauded the Speaker for the role Parliament has played in supporting the government to attain the SDGs.

Meanwhile, the event was is held under the theme “Building Effective Model to accelerate the SDGs in the Post Covid-19 Era”.