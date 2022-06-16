The East African Meat Carnival (EAMC), a quarterly event hosted by The Gardens, is set to return this month for Season II on Saturday 25th June 2022, at the Uganda Museum.

It will feature various music and meats from the East African region (Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda & Kenya), with sizzling, mouth-watering Kenyan nyama choma taking centre stage.

Speaking at the press conference held at Najjera at The Gardens on behalf of the organizers, Mr Paul Mwirigi noted that The East African Meat Carnival (EAMC), is coming back for the second time in a larger venue that is bound to attract more revellers.

“We are excited to host our party-goers and meat lovers as we have a lot in store for them this edition. Legendary East African Artists Jua Cali & Wyre, The Love Child, will be our event headliners with DJ Suuna Ben as a guest performer,” Mwirigi added.

“With this carnival, we hope to provide market for several agricultural products that will be consumed at the event. For example, we shall slaughter over 100 goats, 500 chickens, 150 pigs and as many cows,” Mwirigi noted.

Other performers lighting up the stage include Ykee Benda, Fik Fameica, Irene Ntale and Winnie Nwagi. Radio City’s DEEJAY JO, DJ Mujo and DJ Cisse will also perform.

The East African Meat Carnival (EAMC) will feature a Barbecue by renowned Kenyan Chef Pascal alongside Chef Mark Kaheru. Other chefs will prepare Kenyan delicacies like authentic Goat nyama choma, Mutura and Mukimo.

The East African Meat Carnival (EAMC) is open to all fun lovers, including Young Families, Entrepreneurs & Corporates, and the East African community resident in and outside Uganda.

Tickets to the event will be available through FlexiPay and Quicket, with a regular ticket going for Shs40,000 (Early Bird).

There is an all-you-can-eat Carnivore area where meat lovers get to eat as much as they want all day at only Shs120,000 if you buy an early bird ticket and Shs150,000/= cash at the gate.

The key sponsors for the event are Nile Breweries, Stanbic FlexiPay, Coca-Cola, RadioCity 97fm, NTV, KCCA, Uganda Airlines, Hawkseye Lodge Bunyonyi, CedarNet, Sky Reinsurance and Capital One Group and Tembezi Transporters.

Tembezi Transporters has generously undertaken to offer comfortable and efficient transportation to the Kenyan talent while they’re in the country.