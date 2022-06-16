Police in Njeru Municipal Council, Buikwe District are investigating circumstances under which five people drowned in River Nile after the boat they were traveling on capsized.

The incident happened on Wednesday.

Medi Isabirye, who was the captain of the capsized boat said he was bringing back 11 workers who do sand mining on the Banks of River Nile-Jinja city to Njeru when the unfortunate incident happened.

Mr Isabirye narrated that everyday he transports people using a boat to cross River Nile from Njeru side to Jinja to collect a particular type of river sand used for making tiles in one of the local factories.

“How I reached the clinic I do not remember,”recounts Mr Isabirye.

Njeru Division Chairperson Mr Michael Odeba described the incident as an unfortunate one due to usage of poor and uncommented boats in waters.

Mr Odeba added that the information he got is that this particular type of sand is being used in one of the factories as a furnace in production of tiles in Njeru.

Ssezibwa Police Spokesperson Ms Hellen Butoto said the drowning took place at 1pm at UEB quarters in Njeru Municipality in Buikwe District on Wednesday.

Ms Butoto said an engine boat carrying sand and 11 workers of Millennium Tile Factory were crossing the Nile from Jinja to Njeru, accidentally the boat capsized killing five persons and injuring six.

She identified one of the deceased as Ms Scovia Amuria who passed on the way to the nearest clinic Njeru Medical Services 25 years old whose body was taken to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital,four other bodies are still missing in the water.

The survivors who managed to swim are receiving medical attention with the help of their relatives from other health facilities.

However,Ms Butoto said there were no exhibits recovered from the scene and said police are investigating the company on safety measures for the workers they use to travel on water like lifejackets among others.