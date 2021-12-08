Singer Bruno Kiggundu alias Bruno K on Wednesday lost his baby mama Racheal.

In his eulogy message, Bruno K said Mama Briella left a very big gap for him and their daughter Briella Kiggundu.

“Worst day of my life. Rest in peace Mama Briella you fought a good fight. You have left a big Gap for me and Briella. May the good Lord judge you with mercy. Till we meet again,” Bruno K said in a Facebook post.

After announcing the death of Racheal, some of Bruno K’s fans tasked the singer to also post the photo of his late girlfriend for them to see.

Later in the day, Bruno K responded in affirmative.

However, he said the reason why he never posted or talked about Racheal when she was still alive is that the deceased always wanted to keep her life private.

“First and foremost before you comment rubbish I want you to know this, racheal always wanted her life private. She never wanted to be posted anywhere or even mentioned that she is the mother of my child. So temwegeziwaza no stupid comments,” Bruno K revealed.