In appreciation of his decades long contribution to Uganda’s Arts, Creative and Performing Industry, the Janzi Awards Academy (JAA) have honored Founder of Afrigo Band, Moses Matovu with the coveted Janzi Lifetime Achievement Award.

Unlike the other awards lined up for the 96 categories in the Janzi Awards, thisp articular award is special and decided upon by the JAA.

Aged 72 years old, Matovu is a seasoned musician, songwriter and saxophonist who has been part of Uganda’s music and entertainment industry for decades and was chosen unanimously by the JAA, a selection of peers and representatives from the 9 domains of the Creative and

Performing Arts industry of Music, Performing Arts, Collecting Societies, Film & Video, Visual Arts & Crafts, Books & Publishing, Software & Innovations, Cultural & National Heritage, Support Services.

The Janzi Lifetime Achievement Award is a special Janzi Award that is awarded by the JAA to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic

significance in the domain of MUSIC. This award will rotate between the different domains annually.

Matovu is a Co-Founder of Afrigo Band, Uganda’s longest-lasting band, founded in 1975 and still the leading band in Uganda. He started his music journey from a church choir and his passion

and talent have enabled him grace the stage for almost five decades.

The legend was once chairman of the Uganda Musicians Union and later served for two terms as Chairman of the Uganda Performing Rights Society (UPRS) which has since rebranded into Uganda Musicians Associations (UMA).

Matovu is set to receive the award on Sunday December 12th 2021 at the inaugural ceremony of the Janzi Awards to be held at the Kololo Independence Grounds.