If you’re not at Speke Resort and Munyonyo Commonwealth Hotel this Festive season then be nowhere.

This year’s Christmas, the resort and hotel will cater for all your accommodation needs at discounted fees.

From 10th December to 23rd December and from 26th December to 9th January, their single deluxe rooms will be charged at $139 and the double deluxe will be at $188. The one bedroom studio room that takes up to 2 people stands at $225, the superior room and the executive room are at $250 each.

The one bedroom suite will be charged at $330 whereas the executive suite is charged at $436. The presidential cottage and presidential suites which take up 4 people each is charged at $498 and $684 respectively.

However, on Christmas eve and Christmas day, the room charges will be slightly higher. The single deluxe room will be charge at $176, the double deluxe will be charged at $262, the one bedroom suite will be charged at $299. Both the superior room and the executive room will be charged at $324. The executive room, executive suite, presidential cottage and presidential suite will be charged at $324, $510, $647, $832 respectively.

All rates are inclusive of full board- breakfast, lunch, dinner, swimming, steam and sauna as well as 30 minutes canoe ride and 10 minutes pony rides for kids.