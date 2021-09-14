Over the weekend, social media was awash with reports of renown sports journalist Andrew Kabuura cheating on his wife Flavia Tumusiime.

Kabuura allegedly cheated on his fellow media personality with a one Mercy Twinomujuni, who allegedly works with the French Embassy in Kampala.

Mercy is married to Philip Tumwebaze, a youthful city born again pastor.

In leaked whatsapp chat screenshots that made rounds on social media, Kabuura and Mercy are seen exchanging romantic messages as well as nude videos and photos.

Its alleged that Kabuura and Mercy’s romantic whatsapp chat screenshots were leaked by the disappointed Tumwebaze who shared them in several whatsapp groups.

New details regarding Tumwebaze and Mercy relationship:

Information reaching our news desk indicate that Tumwebaze and Mercy got married in 2019 at Pastor Robert Kayanja’s Miracle Cathedral Centre Church in Rubaga.

But before all that, in 2018, Tumwebaze was taken to Pastor Kayanja’s church when he is mentally ill. He was prayed for until he regained his full conscious.

“#testimony Philip Tumwebaze was brought to the 77 Dogs Revival in February 2018 mentally ill, a condition that occurred abruptly. The doctors at Mulago Hospital failed to diagnose the cause of his condition and the only alternative was to be referred to Butabika psychiatric Hospital and the conclusion was a mental condition,”Pastor Kayanja posted on his official Facebook page in 2019.

“Upon receiving such bad news, his mother Juliet took a drastic decision against the doctor’s advise and brought him for prayers instead of staying at the hospital. As I shared the word of God, I saw this young man with a cloth (Lesu) Wrapped around him, totally out of his mind. He was brought forward and as I prayed, the Holy spirit broke the chains off this man’s life, I kept shouting out his name and suddenly, he got up and responded. The Lord restored his life in just an instant and his sanity returned,”he added.

And a year later after going through the ordeal, Tumwebaze got introduced to Mercy’s family and subsequently the couple took their marriage vows at Miracle Centre Cathedral on the 18 May, 2019.

” Revelation 1:19 instructs us to write the very things we have seen and what we see now! We saw the Lord turn the shackles off this man and took all the shame away. Today we celebrate Mr Philip and Mercy Tumwbaze and I believe more blessings are coming his way including twins and much more,”Pastor Kayanja noted.