By Medard Ngabirano

The plan to have a logistics hub in Gulu was laid by the Iron man of development , head of Operation Wealth creation ,A Retired but not tired General Caleb Akandwanaho Salim Saleh who has since 2020 been camped in the Northern Uganda city to steer up development in the region.

The Gulu logistics hub, which is currently under construction, will improve storage of imports and exports within Uganda and in neighbouring countries.

The state minister for works, Musa Ecweru, on Monday, September 13, inspected works at the hub that is near completion.

Ecweru said once complete, the hub will improve cargo distribution systems and storage capacities in northern Uganda, providing freight transport and storage for imports and exports to South Sudan and the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

It will also enhance services such as tax and clearance of goods for export.

Producers, exporters, importers, and transporters will be assured of efficient storage, warehousing, and distribution systems as they seek market for their goods and services.

Construction works got underway in June last year (2020) and the project was valued at US$ 29 million (about sh107b). The hub comprises a dry port with both rail and truck terminals.

The logistics hub is located on 54 acres of land in Layibi division, Gulu Municipality.

The land was allocated by the Uganda Railway Corporation and the project funded by the European Union together with UK`s Department for International Development (DFID) through Trade Mark East Africa.