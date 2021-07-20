Faded blogger Ashburg Katto has officially denounced his love and support for the NRM government.

Ashburg made the decision on Monday after being assaulted by police officers on his way to UBC TV offices in Kampala.

“I have been badly assaulted (physically), embarrassed and manhandled by O.C of Post Office Police Post (Atwasa Gilbert). They would have beat me but not tow the car I just borrowed to take me at @ubctvuganda to present a National Project about the Climate Change,” Ashburg tweeted on Monday.

The former Bobi Wine diehard also revealed that due to the physical assault from the police officers, he lost front teeth.

“I wish I can die rather than being hurt by my very own….Thank u 🙏.Thank u, thank u. 🤦‍♂️. How will I even walk on the same streets with these gaps in my teeth God? How 😭😭? Friends, I’m in pain. As in real pain but the doctors at Senta Medical are trying.”

“I will vote @KagutaMuseveni ans I will always love my country but as of now.. I denounce my love and support for this government. Let me trear my wounda, pain a s shame in peace, I will rise again In sha Allah,” he added.

Last year in May, Ashburg officially defected from Bobi Wine’s camp to ruling party NRM.

After crossing to NRM, Ashburg blasted Bobi Wine for being a stingy man who gave those who fight for him nothing except taking selfies with them. Also, Ashburg revealed that he and some people like Bobi Wine bodyguard Eddie Mutwe used to backbite the National Unity Platform (NUP) principal in a Whatsapp group, something which Mutwe denied.