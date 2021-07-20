An 18 year old teenager was on Monday morning shot in both legs by a police officer at Kisoro district headquarters works department during an attempt to steal machinery from one of the stores.

The suspect was identified as Turinayo Gerald who resides with Batwa in Mikingo village southern Division in Kisoro Municipality.

Steven Ogwang the Kisoro district acting District Police Commander, confirmed the incident.

He said that only three bullets were on target and investigations to arrest the other suspects have commenced.

Ogwang applauded police constable number 53,142 Benoni Niringiye for shooting to arrest the suspect.

Turinayo said that he was with his two friends whom he only identified as Zahura from Mikingo village and Bright from Mutolere in Nyakabande village.

He revealed that their intention was to still scrap for sale in order to get capital to add into his business of hawking eggs.

James Karamira, the Kisoro district Engineer said that thieves have for several times disorganized the works department and many metallic items including iron sheets, iron metals, metallic windows and doors, batteries have been stolen.

He noted that he has on several occasions blamed the loss of these items on his workers.

He called upon the government to relocate the Batwa in Mikingo because they are the ones who harbor the thieves. He noted that the works department has kept on spending on repairs rather than on new projects because thieves damage property with intentions of using them as scrap.

Meanwhile, the Batwa around the area denounced Turinayo and said that he has never lived with them.