Turkish Uganda Humanitarian, a charity organization from Turkey has donated 100 cows to be slaughtered on Eid ul- Adha and be distributed to Muslims in Ntungamo district.

According to Sheikh Swalleh Kashangirwe the Ntungamo District Kadhi, the slaughtered meat will be transported on trucks to 5,000 Muslim poor families especially those who cannot afford to sacrifice like prisoners and police.

Sheikh Kashangirwe hailed the Turkish Uganda Humanitarian for the gesture and appealed to the beneficiaries to always share with their neighbors regardless of their religious affiliations.

He asked them to hold Eid prayers in their respective homes due to the prevailing situation of lockdown as one of the precautionary measures announced by President Yoweri Museveni and the Ministry of Health against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Ugandan Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) announced that Muslims all over the world will celebrate Eid Al Adhuha, the feast of sacrifice on Tuesday July 20, 2021.

Sheikh Kashangirwe urged all financially able Muslims to sacrifice healthy animals in line with Islamic traditions.

He called upon Ugandans to pray against Covid-19 that has claimed thousands of lives.

Ntungamo Muslim district is composed of 11 Twales and 80 Juma Mosques with the total population of 65,864 Muslims.

The Ntungamo District woman MP Hon Joselyn Kamateneti Bata commended the Turkish charity organization for such donations that will enable vulnerable families to benefit.