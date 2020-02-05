There are many reasons why short artificial hair has remained less popular especially when it comes to weaves and wig, despite being cheaper than long artificial hair.

It’s not necessarily that people with listed body features below look terrible with all kinds of short hairstyles, but if you are a victim, try out sideway short hair for it rarely goes wrong or you can go for crotchets and curly short hair.

Here are people who usually look terrible with short hairstyle, and why;

Women with short big necks

In most cases, people with short big neck find it hard to look perfect with short artificial hair. Unlike long hair that is aimed at covering the neck, short hair is designed to show off the neck area but if you don’t have much of a neck to show off, you can’t pull off the beauty of short hair.

Big cheeks, face and head

If you have big cheeks, face and head don’t risk plaiting short artificial hair for the chances of looking good with that particular hair type are only at 10 per cent. Normally, most of short artificial hair make the scalp to look small. Now with a small scalp on big head, face and cheeks, one is running a risk of looking like something else.

Broad shoulder

If you know you have broad shoulders, just know that you stand a risk of looking like a mannequin with short hair. Many short hair weaves/wigs make the head to appear small. Just know a small head on broad shoulders make a bad equation.

Heavier body type

Many fat people usually have body features like big cheeks, broad shoulders, fat necks, big faces, which don’t add up when it comes to artificial short hair styles.

However, People who usually look good with short hair are; people with long thin necks, well defined jawline, narrow shoulders, and a petite thin body type.

Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com