After successfully concluding the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) elections, the focus is now shifted to the kickoff of the 2020 federation rally calendar.

Watchdog Uganda had a one on one with the 2019 National spirit champion who also doubles as the National Rally Championship (NRC) first runner up Arthur Blick Jr purposely to determine how prepared he is this year.

Blick who is ready for the kickoff still blames FMU over poor officiation which he says denied him a chance to takeover the 2019 National Rally Championship (NRC).

The 2015 NRC champion,says he is unhappy with what he calls biasness from the federation officials during the Kapeeka rally and according to him these officials were influenced by his opposing team (Team Yasin Nasser) to the extent of breaking FMU competition rules.

Blick Jr and Umar Mayanja penned complaints to the federation with the former showing discontent about why his car (Mitsubishi Evox) was re-scrutinized in the middle of the rally while the later claims that Christakis Fitidis kept hold of him for a long distance.

It should be remembered that Blick’s Mitsubishi Evox was re-scrutinized by the technical delegate Joshua Mayanja in the middle of the rally claiming that the car had spacers in the wheel which are not allowed in N class rally cars because they improve grip in the corners the incident Blick says was unacceptable and against rules of the game since according to him it destabilized his rally team.

Till today, FMU is yet to come out with an official statement over the matter and the complainants are still patient though verbally, some FMU officials still questions the manner in which Blick appealed.

Going forward

Blick says is ready for 2020 and is going to treat every rally as it comes.

“ As team Blick we are ready for 2020 though we have poor memories. My mechanical team is making final touches to the machine to be in better shape, my sponsor Shell is still on my side so my fans expect pedal to metal as usual. We are going to treat every event as it comes but we have hopes in our lord that we shall make it”, Blick told Watchdog Uganda.

Blick added that he is yet to afford an Africa Rally Championship (ARC ) budget but he will put all his concentration on NRC this year.