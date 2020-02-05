Swangz Avenue singer Winfred Nakanwagi aka Winnie Nwagi is in a celebratory mood following Jackie Chandiru’s musical comeback.

The singer has over the years been struggling with drug addiction problems which allegedly forced her to forego her promising music career to concentrate on rehabilitation. But on Sunday, she shared a photo showing her in a steady progress state.

To prove that she’s back on her feet, the former Blu*3 singer shared a video singing along Winnie Nwagi’s latest song ‘Jangu’, with a lot of energy and vigor as she used to do it before drugs took her over.

Excited about Chandiru’s new development, Nwagi shared this video clip on social media, claiming that she was happy for the singer’s comeback.

“Missed you so much my Namyekozo Jackie Chandiru #Jangu,” Nwagi shared on Tuesday.

Chandiru was a great music icon years back, but the pressure which comes out of fame possibly pushed her into drugs thus killing her found stardom. In 2019, she reappeared at Pastor Robert Kayanja’s Miracle Centre Cathedral vowing never to do drugs again.

And after everyone thinking that all was well with the singer, a call for help was made after a concerned source told media that the singer was admitted at Naguru in a very bad shape for over two months without a helper.

It was noted that Chandiru used to take drugs secretly in the bathroom, walks naked in the ward and sleeps on a bare mattress with no beddings.

And basing on the worrying pictures and reports about the singer’s health, events promoter Balaam Barugahara came in to help Chandiru by organizing a fundraising campaign, aimed at footing her treatment which was allegedly Shs1,8 million to Shs2.5 million each month.

However, Chandiru’s family later trashed Balaam’s campaign, claiming that the Gold Digger singer was doing fine under her family’s care.

“Kindly be informed that Jackie Chandiru is alive, under both medical and rehabilitation care by the family due to her state and the family has all along been respectful of her privacy contrary to the ongoing stories about her,” Chandiru’s sister said following the incident.

Possibly the singer is back and ready to take up her music position.