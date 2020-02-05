Legendary singer Joseph Mayanja famously known as Jose Chameleone has warned fellow artistes against supporting National Resistance Movement (NRM).

He says the ruling party is not loyal.

“NRM is not loyal, they are lying to them (artistes). Why should they buy someone’s love with money? Someone has to love you naturally without money,” Chameleone said in an interview with NBS TV Uncut show on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the ‘baliwa’ singer asserted that Uganda is a democratic country and that every artiste, just like any other Ugandan, has a right to support whoever they want.

“Everyone is free to support whoever they want. If they want NRM, let them go”

It should be noted that Chameleone was once an NRM diehard and in 2016 general elections he was among the artistes who sang in ‘tubonga nawe’ project, a song that was used by President Yoweri Museveni as the official campaign song.

However, last year, Chameleone officially dumped the ruling party for Democratic Party—Uganda’s oldest political party.

“DP is my grandparent’s party, I am not going to leave this party till I die, am also tired of changing from one party to another so this is my last time. I have heard people saying that Chameleone is going to change and go back to NRM, Please, don’t focus on my name but what comes out of me,” he said after announcing his bid to stand for Kampala Lord Mayor-ship.