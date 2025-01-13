The name Rolex is thought to have derived from ‘rolled eggs’ – which is fitting given that the egg’s omelet is rolled together inside a chapatti. The Preparation of the Rolex involves rolling the chapatti & eggs together, where its name was derived.
The idea originally came from a Ugandan businessman in Kikoni, near Makerere University in Kampala. Most of the university students stay around the area, and they always need a quick and cheap meal.
In November 2021, the largest Ugandan Rolex was recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records. This record-breaking Rolex weighed more than 200 kilograms.
World records and festivals aside, the Rolex is very popular in Uganda and every day hundreds of thousands of Ugandans are having a Rolex for breakfast, quick lunch, supper, or a quick snack.
Since it is quite easy to make a Rolex at home, why not try it?
Here are some simple steps to follow;
- Prepare the ingredients to make a chapatti, that is to say, baking flour, cooking oil, salt, boiled water, etc.
- Prepare your Eggs for frying. You may decide to add cabbages, onions, tomatoes, or green paper according to your taste.
- Get your frying pan ready on the cooker/stove
- First, you will need to make the chapattis. If you don’t know how to make chapattis, check YouTube for a tutorial.
- After making chapattis, mix 2 – 3 eggs with Onions, salt, cabbage & green paper et al.
- Fry the eggs and then add a chapatti on top of the eggs. Give it about 15 seconds and you can remove it from the heat/pan.
- Cut some fresh tomatoes in slices onto the chapatti and egg. Then roll them together.
- You now have your Rolex – the Ugandan street food.
