The supposed new catch-phrase “bang the table” from the Uganda Law Society leadership seems to be fizzling out so fast, that even a snail’s slimmer lasts longer. Lawyer Eron Kiiza, picked it up literally, and took the joke into the General Court Martial for which he is now serving a nine month’s Luzira sentence. Once, very long ago, used to be one lawyer, Remmy Kasule, who became president of ULS at the advent of the NRM government in 1986, and apparently, then of Old Democratic Party (DP) membership. He tried to give NRM a run and a bad name, here and abroad, until he gave up.

On his backside, came Madam Solome Balungi Bbosa, who tried like Remmy Kasule did, but with a tinge from UPC where her husband Joseph Bbosa was a sympathizer, and later an open member as Dr Olara Otuunu’s vice president. She too surrendered together and with Kasule were later appointed judges up to the Supreme Court by ‘dictator’ Museveni to eat their humble pies into retirement.

Alongside them were lawyers Henry Kayondo, Obol Ochola, Francis Bwengye, and journalists James Namakajjo, Henry Mirima, Amos Kajoba, James Okanya among others staging rearguard actions to drive the propaganda, until, one by one, the gods took them to their respective resting places, leaving NRM, NRA and President Yoweri Museveni firmly in charge of Uganda to-date. In their political shadow-boxing, all had forgotten that Museveni and NRM had actually not just banged the table, but destroyed the table to reconstruct a better one afresh. Kasule, Kayondo, Namakajjo and Kajjoba were truly politically colourful that I doubt, the new breed can match toe to toe. On the political side was Cecilia Atim Ogwal, nicknamed ‘Iron lady’, followed by Aggrey Siryoyi Awori with greater hyperbole.

During the treason trial of Brig. Smith Opon Acak, former UNLA Chief of Staff, captured in Mbale having infiltrated from Kenya to wage war on Uganda, his defence lawyer, now a big man in the judiciary, was so hostile. But through the wheel of History, he was in the Constituent Assembly, 6th parliament, and cabinet from where he got total transformation.

Good, old lawyers, liked to say the wheel of justice moves slowly. So, young good lawyers should appreciate this adage because the judiciary and its officers are supposed to be ‘independent’ and not subject to ‘direction or control’ by exogenous factors. Threatening or blackmailing them must be rejected.

We, in politics often do rabble-rousing, but fully understand that it is of no useful purpose issuing threats you cannot implement otherwise, you may turn out to like the other man who said he had come into government to cause transition, but is discovering that is not how things are done. You don’t run rough shoulders with NRM, but don’t sneer at him.

UPC, FDC, and recently NUP direct political adversaries have come banging the table with hammers made of clay, until each discovered that NRM is more sophisticated than appears from the outside. Next time you want to confront NRM or the malaise under its administration, don’t come swinging a hammer, the falling debris could instead hit you hard. The NRM, under Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa, Nyarwinyo Ruhemba Gwenjura, previously also known as Hajji Kassim, is a very patient, but very decisive revolutionary organization. You underestimate it at your own cost.

As someone who started as a political officer at the old NRM Secretariat, under Lt. Col. Kizza Besigye, then a firebrand top cadre, and National Political Commissar, I can attest that living long under one system and leader, has been truly enriching. I still keep the briefcase that Besigye gave us for keeping important documents. With the passage of time, very hostile armed rebel commanders have mellowed into the most passionate NRM leaders.