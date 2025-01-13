The proverbial expression, “a thief has 40 days, but a murderer has only one day”, suggests that a thief may be able to evade capture for a certain period (40 days), but eventually, they will be caught. On the other hand, a murderer’s time is limited, and they will soon face justice.

The above has come to pass in Jinja City where the Uganda Police Force (UPF)has once again demonstrated its commitment to justice and accountability, with the SSP Charles Nsaba-led Kiira Regional police Command receiving accolades for its swift and effective handling of Swaibu Katongole murder.

Katongole, a 60-year-old resident of Jinja City was brutally murdered on 10th December,2024 at his Lubogo road residence.

The heinous crime sent shockwaves through the community who wondered why a wisdom-filled senior citizen of his caliber could be killed in such a manner. This left the bereaved family, relatives and friends reeling in fear, anger and sadness at the tragedy.

However, thanks to the tireless efforts of the cops of the Kiira Regional Command with its headquarters situated along the well-paved Bell Avenue West in Jinja City, justice has been served.

Five suspects, including the prime suspect Sedrick Lukwago, have been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Swaibu Katongole, who was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Kyazanga, LwengoMasaka district.

According to SP James Mubi, the regional police publicist, Lukwago, a 21-year-old former casual worker at Katongole’s home confessed to the crime, revealing that he used a piece of cloth and sharp stick to kill his former boss.

The police loudspeaker (Mubi) reveals that the motive behind the murder was reportedly a bitter dispute between Lukwago and Swaibu Katongole, which led to Lukwago’s termination from his job.

Reports say Sedrick Lukwago’s employment was terminated due to his persistent slothfulness, indiscipline, and refusal to apologize for his actions, which compromised his performance and adherence to workplace expectations

After the murder of his former boss, Lukwago first escaped to Lugazi Municipality in Buikwe district before relocating to Nakaseke district where he started working as a store man at M/s Abubaker Technical Services and General Suppliers Ltd, a civil engineering and construction works-oriented company where he was smoked by the cops

He says the police investigation, aided by advanced technology in forensics, placed all five suspects at the scene of the crime. The suspects include Lukwago’s brother Emmanuel as well as Robert Kyagulanyi,23 (not the musician-cum politician), Denis Ssempebwa,19 and Bernard Mukasa, boda-boda rider

Kyagulanyi and Ssempebwa were working at Kubirima Restaurant, the oldest and most popular takeaway, located along the Jinja Main Street owned by the wife of the now deceased Swaibu Katongole

The Kiira Regional CID boss SSP Monday Johnson Agaba commended the police team for their exceptional work, stating that the long arm of the law will deal with all those who threaten public safety and security.

Watchers say the successful resolution of the Swaibu Katongole murder case is a testament to the UPF’s commitment to upholding justice and protecting the rights of citizens.

As the UPF (described as ‘front-line’ force) continues to work tirelessly to ensure public safety, SP Mubi urges members of the general public to promote and protect the rule of law and constitutionalism in addressing all criminal and civil matters.

“…As we navigate the complexities of conflict resolution, let us remember that violence only begets more violence, instead, let us choose the path of peace, respect, and dialogue…”, Mubi says.

By staying calm, seeking help, respecting others, and seeking legal advice, James Mubi says citizens can resolve conflicts in a manner that promotes harmony, understanding, and the rule of law as opposed to resorting to criminal approaches.

What You Need to Know:

The police are globally described as the “frontline force” for several reasons, chiefly because police officers are often the first point of contact between citizens and the government, making them the frontline responders to emergencies, crimes, and other incidents.

Police officers are highly visible in communities, patrolling streets, responding to calls, and engaging with the public, which reinforces their frontline role.

They are primarily responsible for maintaining law and order, preventing and investigating crimes, and protecting citizens, making them the frontline defenders of public safety.

Police work is inherently risky, and officers often put themselves in harm’s way to protect others, which underscores their frontline role.

Police officers are often required to make split-second, life-or-death decisions, which can have significant consequences, further emphasizing their frontline position.

The term “frontline force” acknowledges the critical role police play in maintaining public safety, upholding the law, and serving as a visible presence in communities worldwide.

Despite their critical role in maintaining public safety, police forces often face criticism and blame, rather than praise. There are a number of reasons:

The public has high expectations from police officers, who are expected to be perfect, making mistakes or lapses in judgment more noticeable.

Media often focuses on police misconduct, brutality, or controversies, creating a skewed public perception and overshadowing positive stories.

Police actions are subject to intense scrutiny, and officers are held accountable for their decisions. While accountability is essential, it can also lead to criticism.

Police officers often have to make split-second decisions, which can be perceived as biased or unfair. This perceived discretion can lead to mistrust.

Police forces are part of larger systems and institutions, which can perpetuate systemic issues like nepotism, selective enforcement, corruption, or inefficiency. These failures can reflect poorly on individual officers.

Inadequate communication and transparency from police departments can fuel mistrust and criticism.

Societal views on policing are often polarized based on political lenses, with some people viewing police as overly aggressive and others seeing them as not doing enough.

The widespread use of social media and smartphones has increased visibility of police actions, making it easier for criticisms to spread quickly.

Experts argue that it’s important to acknowledge that police officers face complex challenges and make significant sacrifices to serve their communities.

While criticism can be constructive, it’s equally important to recognize and appreciate the positive work done by police forces.