“I Am Not Sick — Get Used to My New Look,” Minister Tumwebaze Tells Critics

Tumwebaze’s Weight Loss Sparks National Health Debate as Minister Sets Record Straight

Kyankwanzi, Uganda – April 13, 2026

Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Hon. Frank K. Tumwebaze, has turned public speculation about his recent weight loss into a powerful national conversation on health, lifestyle, and mindset change.

Speaking from the National Leadership Institute (NALI), the influential political training hub, Tumwebaze dismissed rumours suggesting he was unwell, clarifying that his leaner physique is the result of deliberate lifestyle adjustments.

“I am not sick. My new look is intentional,” the Minister stated.

For weeks, sections of the public had expressed concern over his appearance, with many associating weight loss with illness. However, Tumwebaze used the moment to challenge this long-standing belief.

“Obesity has never been a badge of honor,” he declared.

In a widely shared message dated April 12, 2026, the minister warned against what he described as a dangerous cultural misconception — equating being overweight with good health, while associating slimness with weakness or disease.

His remarks come amid a growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Uganda, including diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease — conditions largely linked to lifestyle.

“The mistaken thinking that being overweight equals being healthy is a serious cause for alarm,” he noted.

“To the contrary, a lean body is often a strong and healthy one.”

Tumwebaze emphasized that his transformation is the result of disciplined dieting, increased physical activity, and intentional lifestyle changes — not illness.

He drew a clear distinction between unintentional weight loss linked to disease, and deliberate health-driven transformation, which he described as a goal worth pursuing.

At the heart of his message is a broader call for mindset change. In many Ugandan communities, body size is still wrongly used as a measure of health and success — a perception that experts say is contributing to rising lifestyle diseases.

By openly addressing the issue, Tumwebaze has positioned himself as a leader willing to use personal experience to influence national discourse.

His message has already sparked widespread reactions, with many Ugandans sharing their own health journeys and applauding his stance.

As Uganda grapples with the silent rise of lifestyle diseases, the minister’s remarks serve as a timely reminder that health is not accidental — it is intentional.