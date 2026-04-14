Ugandan Ambassador Nsambu Meets Pope Leo XIV During Historic Papal Visit to Algeria

Ugandan Ambassador Alintuma Nsambu Meets Pope Leo XIV During Historic Papal Visit to Algeria

By Watchdog Uganda Staff

Kampala, Uganda – April 14, 2026

Uganda’s presence on the global diplomatic and religious stage came into sharp focus this week when Ambassador John Chrysostom Alintuma Nsambu met Pope Leo XIV during the Pontiff’s historic first-ever visit to Algeria.

The meeting, which also brought together Abdelmadjid Tebboune, took place on April 13, 2026, in Algiers as part of the Pope’s wider apostolic tour of Africa — a visit already being described as a landmark moment for interfaith engagement on the continent.

Ambassador Nsambu, Uganda’s envoy to Algeria with concurrent accreditation to Canada and several Maghreb countries, was part of the diplomatic corps received by the Pope. He later described the encounter as a deeply personal and spiritual milestone.

“Today I had the special privilege, honor and blessings to shake hands with His Holiness Papa Léo XIV with H.E the President of Algeria on the Pope’s apostolic trip to the Great Nation of Algeria,” Nsambu said.

Why This Moment Matters to Ugandans

For many Ugandans — both at home and in the diaspora — the significance of this moment goes beyond protocol.

Uganda remains one of Africa’s most Catholic countries, with an estimated 40% of the population identifying with the Church. The memory of Pope Francis’s 2015 visit to Uganda is still vivid, having drawn millions and reinforced the Church’s central role in education, healthcare, and social development.

Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Algeria, a predominantly Muslim nation, is being closely watched for its emphasis on Christian-Muslim dialogue — a message that strongly resonates with Uganda’s long-standing reputation for religious tolerance and coexistence.

For ordinary Ugandans, seeing one of their own diplomats standing alongside the leader of the global Catholic Church is both symbolic and affirming — a reminder that Uganda continues to hold its place in important international conversations.

A Milestone for Ambassador Nsambu

For Ambassador Nsambu, a seasoned politician and diplomat who previously served as a Member of Parliament and State Minister for ICT, the encounter marks both a personal and professional high point.

At a time when Uganda is strengthening ties with North African countries in areas such as trade, education, and investment, his presence at such a high-profile global event underscores the country’s growing diplomatic footprint.

It also reflects Uganda’s broader engagement in conversations that go beyond politics — touching on faith, peace-building, and cultural exchange.

Looking Ahead

As Pope Leo XIV continues his African tour, with expected stops in Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea, attention remains high across the continent.

Back home and abroad, Ugandans will be watching not just the Pope’s message, but also the role their country continues to play on the global stage.

The handshake in Algiers may have lasted only a moment — but for many Ugandans, it carries lasting meaning: a symbol of faith, diplomacy, and national pride in an increasingly interconnected world.