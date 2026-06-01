UPDF Female Soldiers In AUSSOM Urged To Prioritise Personal And Professional Development

Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) female soldiers serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) have been encouraged to set personal and professional goals aimed at improving their careers and livelihoods.

While addressing the female personnel in Mogadishu, the Uganda Contingent Administration Officer, Colonel Hamza Kasajja, emphasised the importance of self-development and financial discipline alongside their military duties.

“Have a clear aspiration and look for ways of improving yourself. Many people are benefiting from farming and business. Save some money and invest so that you improve your livelihood,” Col Kasajja said.

He encouraged the soldiers to prioritise education and embrace technology, noting that both the Government of Uganda and the UPDF continue to expand opportunities for women in leadership and participation in peace support operations.

The Contingent Political Commissar, Maj. Jackson Mazingo commended the female soldiers for their discipline and professionalism in the mission area, noting that their contribution remains critical to the success of operations in Somalia.

“Your efforts are important to the success of this mission. Continue maintaining discipline and working hard for the restoration of peace and stability in Somalia,” Maj Mazingo said.

The Contingent Gender Officer, Lt Collins Awino, stressed the importance of professionalism, integrity, and a strong work ethic, noting that these values are key to career growth and effectiveness in military service.

The engagement formed part of ongoing efforts by the Uganda Contingent to empower female personnel, enhance their welfare, and strengthen their role in peace support operations under AUSSOM.