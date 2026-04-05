Gen Kyaligonza’s Son, Kikuube LC5 Chairperson Banura Killed In Hit-And-Run Hours After Easter Message

KIKUUBE — Shock, grief and disbelief have engulfed Kikuube District and the wider Bunyoro sub-region following the tragic death of LC5 Chairperson Peter Banura Araali in a fatal road crash Saturday evening.

Banura, son of Maj. Gen. Matayo Kyaligonza, Uganda’s Ambassador to Burundi, was knocked by a speeding Toyota Hiace commuter taxi—commonly known as a “drone”—as he briefly stopped to greet residents along the Hoima–Fort Portal road.

The deadly incident occurred between 7:00–8:00 PM at Butyamba/Butiamba area in Kikuube Town Council, near Kamusunsi Trading Centre.

Knocked While Greeting Residents

Preliminary reports indicate the taxi lost control and veered into pedestrians and bystanders.

Banura and several others were rushed to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital—but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver fled the scene immediately after the crash, triggering a police manhunt. Authorities have since confirmed multiple casualties.

Police spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma acknowledged the incident, while district officials say Banura had made a brief roadside stop moments before tragedy struck.

RDC Speaks Out

Kikuube Resident District Commissioner Angalia Godwin addressed hundreds of mourners at Hoima Regional Referral Hospital, confirming that security agencies have kicked off investigations into the fatal crash that claimed the life of the district chairperson.

A Haunting Final Message

In a twist that has left many shaken, Banura had posted an Easter message just hours earlier.

At around 12:33 PM, he shared a hopeful note celebrating the resurrection of Christ and calling for unity and progress in Kikuube:

“Alleluia! Christ is risen… awakening hope, restoring faith, and blessing every soul with new beginnings.”

That message has now turned into a painful farewell, attracting an outpouring of tributes and disbelief online.

Tributes Pour In

Leaders across the region have described Banura as a dedicated, humble and forward-looking leader, credited for steering Kikuube’s early development—especially at a time the district is positioning itself within Uganda’s oil economy in the Albertine Graben.

Among those who paid tribute:

Nyakato Asinansi hailed him as “visionary and hardworking”

State Minister Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi described his death as a profound national loss

On social media, grief mixed with shock, with many pointing to the painful irony of his message of hope hours before his death.

One user summed it up bluntly: “Life is unpredictable… RIP.”

Bigger Questions On Road Safety

Banura’s death once again throws a spotlight on reckless driving and weak enforcement on Uganda’s highways—particularly involving commuter taxis.

For a district leader to die in such circumstances has raised uncomfortable questions:

Are traffic laws being enforced?

Who regulates the conduct of public transport operators?

How many more lives must be lost before action is taken?

A Leader Gone Too Soon

Banura, Kikuube’s pioneer LC5 chairperson, was widely seen as a steady hand in a young district, balancing local governance with the pressures of oil-driven transformation.

His sudden death leaves a leadership vacuum—and a community in mourning.

Watchdog Uganda joins the nation in grieving Peter Banura Araali.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.